Murphy praises Sexton's influence as Ulster make winning start in URC

Ciarán Donaghy reports from Affidea Stadium.

ULSTER COACH RICHIE Murphy was delighted to start the season with five points following the bonus point, 42-21 win over the Dragons at Ravenhill.

Ulster outscored the Welsh region by six tries to three, but the coach admitted it was far from the prefect performance as Ulster conceded a try after only 12 seconds.

“Firstly, we are delighted with five points and that is exactly what we wanted, I thought at times we played some really good rugby, we probably didn’t finish enough at times we created some really good opportunities, last pass that kind of stuff so plenty to work on there,” commented Murphy.

“Defensively at times I thought we looked better, but we are disappointed to concede three tries.

“I thought up to Nathan Doak’s try (Ulster’s fifth) we looked really good than the game broke up, there were a couple injuries and the game slowed down and we kind of lost our way a little bit.

Advertisement

“So it is something that we really need to work hard on is when the game stops and there are stoppages in the game is how we regain momentum and keep playing to space and keep doing the things that we are trying to do during the week in training.”

Murphy hailed the influence of new attack coach Mark Sexton.

“It’s the whole team, their ability to get up off the ground to move faster, to get into position quicker and then to have the ability, skill set and the vision to move those balls into the outside channels.

“There is no doubt that no matter which winger plays for Ulster throughout our senior squad they are all extremely dangerous and massive running threats so get the ball into their hands is something that we want to do.

“I thought we looked a bit rocky after we conceded that first try but once we settled in and got some phases we scored a really good try from a scrum that started way back in our own half, multiple movement of the ball, multiple phases and changes of direction and we always looked like we were in control of what we were doing so that was very satisfying.

“A lot of that work has been done by Mark since he has come in, he has taken our shape and the way we play and moved it forward a bit and we are really happy with that.”