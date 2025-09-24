Murphy aiming to 'build some consistency' after difficult first full season with Ulster

AFTER WHAT WAS a distinctly forgettable first full season in charge, Ulster head coach Richie Murphy is determined to achieve substantial improvement from his squad who finished up a lowly 14th in the URC table last time out.

The northern province host the Dragons on Friday in the first round of league games and while Murphy remains optimistic that marquee signing Juarno Augustus might make the match squad, he is primarily looking to open with the right result against the side who finished bottom last May.

“We want to build some consistency in our performances,” said the Ulster coach.

“Within some games last year, we were up and down, so we can’t have that,” added Murphy who now has a familiar coaching ticket around him from his time at Ireland U20s.

The hope is that with the addition of Mark Sexton as attack coach and now having had a full pre-season with defence coach Willie Faloon – who stepped up midway through last season – will result in greater cohesiveness and consistency on the pitch.

“A lot of work’s gone in around our defence, which obviously last season wasn’t good enough and we’ve done a lot of work on the attack side of the ball as well.

“Willie (Faloon) has now had that six months or probably five months in that role. Coming into the pre-season, it was an opportunity to restart that side of the ball and bring it in a slightly different direction.

“What we’re hoping,” stated Murphy, “is that you’ll see a more aggressive defensive line.

And then focusing on Sexton, the head coach stated: “He’s (Sexton) added a new dimension. We haven’t really changed hugely what we were doing in attack, but what we’ve done is that we’ve probably tidied up and clarified how we want to do it.

“(We’ve been) Showing them some good pictures and the guys have responded well. Mark has had a big impact since coming in.

With a robust review of last season now in the rear-view mirror, Murphy is now eager to change the narrative at Ulster.

“It’s still very obvious that in certain positions we have inexperienced players,” he said.

“We’ve got young, talented players, but they don’t have massive experience. In other areas, we have loads of experience, and they’re the people that we have to lean on in those situations.

“Getting the balance right for each match is going to be huge.”