Irish midfielder Richie Towell joins Class of 92'-backed Salford City after being released by Brighton

RICHIE TOWELL HAS agreed a deal to join newly-promoted Salford City, who rose from the fifth tier of English football last season and will be playing in League Two in August.

The former Dundalk star, who was released by Brighton at the end of this season after his contract expired, has signed a two-year deal with Salford having spent the last two years on loan with Rotherham United.

“I’m really excited to join Salford City, I know it’s a club with a lot of ambition,” Towell said on Friday after his move was confirmed.

“Ever since I first watched the documentary last year, you can see that the club is going in the right direction, it has the right people on board and I’m really excited to be a part of something special.

“I want to add to what the team has already been doing, they have been doing really well over the last few seasons so hopefully I can just add to that.”

Towell in action for Brighton against Lincoln City in the FA Cup in January 2017. Source: Mike Egerton

The 27-year-old began his career with Crumlin United before being picked up by Scottish giants Celtic in 2007. The Dubliner returned to Ireland following a loan spell with Hibernian and reignited his career under Stephen Kenny at Oriel Park.

Towell scored 43 goals in 97 appearances from midfield with Dundalk, with his impressive form throughout a double-winning 2015 campaign earning him a move to Chris Hughton’s Brighton.

He struggled to find regular first-team football at the AMEX, but has impressed at Rotherham over recent campaigns, last year helping the club win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

“Being a central midfielder it would be nice to get some goals and assists and to excite the fans as well,” he added reflecting on his new move.

“I think with the ambitions that the club has, to get promoted is definitely one of them. Obviously we’ve just been promoted last year so it’s a big task.

The Inchicore native was instrumental as Dundalk won the Premier Division and FAI Cup back in 2015. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“But I’m sure with the people involved with the club it’s something that we’re well capable of and that we’re all really excited for as well.”

Salford are owned by a cohort of Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92′. Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt originally bought a stake in Salford back in 2014, with former team-mate David Beckham purchasing his own share in January this year.

Scholes was forced to sell his stake in the club in order to become manager of Oldham Athletic earlier this season.

However Beckham’s recent intervention means the group maintain a 60% share in the Ammies, while business partner Peter Limm holds the remaining 40%.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: