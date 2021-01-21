Ringrose set for return from injury ahead of Ireland's Six Nations campaign

Garry Ringrose has been named Guinness Rugby Writers Ireland Men's player of the year.

GARRY RINGROSE SAID he is hopeful of being involved in Leinster’s Pro14 derby clash with Munster on Saturday as he looks to make a return ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, which kicks off in three weekends’ time.

Ringrose, who has been named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year for 2019/20, has had a frustrating time with injuries in recent months.

He broke his jaw during Ireland’s win over Italy last October and subsequently underwent a procedure to have screws and a plate inserted to remedy the issue.

The 25-year-old suffered another jaw injury upon his return for Leinster in December, cracking the other side of the jaw in a win over Northampton to ensure he had another spell on the sidelines.

The centre did not require surgery second time around, however, and he is now close to making a return, with his hope being that he is involved in this weekend’s clash with Munster.

“I’m back on solid foods which is the main thing and a nice step, then I still have to tick a few boxes from a contact perspective to be available for the weekend,” said Ringrose yesterday.

“I’m hoping I can pass them and at least put my hand up to be involved in some way.

“Anyone who is out with injury is always itching to get back and obviously a game against Munster down in Thomond Park, it doesn’t get much bigger than that. In terms of intensity and pressure, it’s as good as it gets.”

Ringrose’s impending return is a major boost for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of his side’s Six Nations campaign, which starts away to Wales on 7 February.

The Leinster man said the nature of the second jaw injury allowed him to maintain his fitness and he is raring to go for the Six Nations.

“I’ve been able to run and get in a lot of strength work, the staff here have been keeping me as close to match fit as possible without playing one. I’d love to play a match and get back out there.”

Ringrose is primed to return for Ireland in the Six Nations. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

All eyes will be on Thomond Park this weekend as Leinster visit Munster for what should be a full-blooded affair between two full-strength teams.

Munster boss Johann van Graan added to the anticipation by firing back at Leinster yesterday following the eastern province’s critical comments about his side’s box-kicking focus the last time the teams met.

With van Graan having suggested that Leinster used the same tactics as Munster in their recent win over Ulster, Ringrose underlined the importance of that area of the game.

“The kicking game is important and for us, it’s the challenge of getting the balance right between kicking and running. I think it’s in Leinster’s DNA to play a brand of rugby we all enjoy.

“It’s a balance of having an attacking kicking game or relieving pressure through your kicking game and knowing the moment when to strike. Munster have shown in their last few results that they’re getting that balance pretty spot on.”

Meanwhile, Ringrose expressed his pleasure at being named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year.

“It’s a huge honour. It’s tricky because it feels like a while ago because of the break with Covid but it’s still a nice recognition.”

Ireland sensation Béibhinn Parsons was named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of The Year for 2019/20.

Former Munster Rugby CEO Garrett Fitzgerald, who sadly passed away in February 2020, has been honoured with the Tom Rooney Award in recognition of his immense contribution to Irish rugby.

Leinster picked up the Dave Guiney RWI Team of the Year, while Jordon Conroy was awarded the Men’s 7’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row and Louise Galvin – who retired last October – is the 2019/20 Women’s 7’s Player of the Year.

Ballynahinch were named Club of the Year for their outstanding community outreach work during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Ex-British & Irish Lion, Ireland, Ulster and Ballymena man Trevor Ringland and former Ireland Women, Leinster and UL Bohemians star Fiona Coghlan have both been inducted into the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame.