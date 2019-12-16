This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rob Kearney left out as Andy Farrell names 45-man squad for 'mid-season stocktake'

The new head coach has invited eight uncapped players to this weekend’s gathering at the Sports Campus.

By Sean Farrell Monday 16 Dec 2019, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 7,813 Views 45 Comments
https://the42.ie/4935755
Out in the cold: Kearney pictured after Leinster's win over Lyon.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Out in the cold: Kearney pictured after Leinster's win over Lyon.
Out in the cold: Kearney pictured after Leinster's win over Lyon.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NEW IRELAND HEAD coach Andy Farrell this afternoon unveiled a 45-strong list of players who will be involved in a ‘mid-season’ stocktake this weekend.

While the injured Jonathan Sexton and Ronan Kelleher are included in the ranks for the 24-hour gathering on 22 December, there is no place for veteran fullback Rob Kearney as Farrell puts his Six Nations plans in place.

The two-time Grand Slam winner has had to play second fiddle to the attacking potency of Jordan Larmour with Leinster in recent weeks and, turning 34 before the end of the season, Farrell may feel that it is time to look beyond the Louthman.

Including 21-year-old Kelleher, there are eight uncapped players in the squad. Among them Connacht’s Caolin Blade – who is in at the expense of Kieran Marmion – Ulster’s Billy Burns and Tom O’Toole and Leinster’s Jamison Gibson Park, Caelan Doris and Will Connors, who is selected ahead of Ulster’s Jordi Murphy.

“The national coaches have been around the provinces watching games and having good conversations with players and the provincial coaches,” Farrell said in a statement as the squad was unveiled.

“We have limited opportunities across the busy provincial season to bring a broad group like this together but this 24 hour window will allow us to plant a few seeds.

“It will also give the coaches a better insight into a few players who been performing consistently well for their provinces.    

“The next six weeks is the window for players to put their hands up for selection for our first squad which will be named in late January ahead of the Six Nations.”

Ireland squad for one-day ‘mid-season stocktake’

Connacht:

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux

Leinster:

Ross Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier.

Munster:

Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander

Ulster:

Will Addison, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole, Jacob Stockdale.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie