Rob Kearney left out as Andy Farrell names 45-man squad for 'mid-season stocktake'

Out in the cold: Kearney pictured after Leinster's win over Lyon.

Out in the cold: Kearney pictured after Leinster's win over Lyon.

NEW IRELAND HEAD coach Andy Farrell this afternoon unveiled a 45-strong list of players who will be involved in a ‘mid-season’ stocktake this weekend.

While the injured Jonathan Sexton and Ronan Kelleher are included in the ranks for the 24-hour gathering on 22 December, there is no place for veteran fullback Rob Kearney as Farrell puts his Six Nations plans in place.

The two-time Grand Slam winner has had to play second fiddle to the attacking potency of Jordan Larmour with Leinster in recent weeks and, turning 34 before the end of the season, Farrell may feel that it is time to look beyond the Louthman.

Including 21-year-old Kelleher, there are eight uncapped players in the squad. Among them Connacht’s Caolin Blade – who is in at the expense of Kieran Marmion – Ulster’s Billy Burns and Tom O’Toole and Leinster’s Jamison Gibson Park, Caelan Doris and Will Connors, who is selected ahead of Ulster’s Jordi Murphy.

“The national coaches have been around the provinces watching games and having good conversations with players and the provincial coaches,” Farrell said in a statement as the squad was unveiled.

“We have limited opportunities across the busy provincial season to bring a broad group like this together but this 24 hour window will allow us to plant a few seeds.

“It will also give the coaches a better insight into a few players who been performing consistently well for their provinces.

“The next six weeks is the window for players to put their hands up for selection for our first squad which will be named in late January ahead of the Six Nations.”

Ireland squad for one-day ‘mid-season stocktake’

Connacht:

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux

Leinster:

Ross Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier.

Munster:

Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander

Ulster:

Will Addison, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole, Jacob Stockdale.