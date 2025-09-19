Ireland's Robbie Brady likely to miss remainder of World Cup qualification campaign

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND player Robbie Brady has been ruled out for “a number of months” with a calf injury, Preston North End have confirmed.

With Ireland’s final World Cup qualifying fixture in November, it is likely that the Irish veteran may not be available for international selection until next year.

Brady picked up the injury in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly and is yet to feature for club or country this season.

Brady limped off in the first half of the Republic of Ireland’s goalless draw at Luxembourg in June, aggravating a long-standing calf problem which also saw him miss 15 Championship fixtures for Preston last season.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Robbie’s going to be out for a while. I spoke to Robbie last week about it. The calf injury that he suffered, we knew it was a bad one, but we’ve been speaking to some surgeons and getting medical advice, the decision was to go and have an operation to help limit the chance of it reoccurring.

“It means that the rehab’s going to take longer. He’s had the operation and he’s on the mend, but it’s going to be months rather than weeks.

“We sort of kept that quiet because there was nothing until we knew which way we were going to go. I had a chat with Robbie last week. Obviously we were all really upset that it was going to take this length of time but everyone’s comfortable with the decision and think that we’ve done the right thing and Robbie’s on the mend now.”