'Pinch me, I'm dreaming' - Ireland's Robbie Dolan steers 80-1 shot to Melbourne Cup victory

RANK OUTSIDER KNIGHT’S Choice upset favourite Buckaroo on Tuesday to win the Aus$8 million (€4.86 million) Melbourne Cup, earning Irish jockey Robbie Dolan a debut victory in Australia’s “race that stops a nation”.

The five-year-old Australian-bred gelding came home by a nose in a photo finish ahead of Japanese raider Warp Speed and the Jamie Kah-ridden Okita Soushi in the energy-sapping 3,200-metre (two-mile) handicap at Flemington.

“Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” said 28-year-old Dolan, from Co Kildare, a part-time singer who was riding in the famous race for the first time.

From Kildare Town to Flemington:



Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Robbie Dolan (@ZRKD) after pulling off the 90/1 shock on Knight’s Choice 🏆@TheIrishField @FlemingtonVRC pic.twitter.com/3sfJXl8LZr — Mark Boylan (@Mark_Boylan1) November 5, 2024

“It is incredible. I can’t believe it. I don’t even know what to say.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I feel like I’ve ridden it 10 times because I have ridden it in my head 100 times.

“I can’t put it into words. It is the biggest race in the world.”

It was a huge breakthrough for Dolan, who was previously best-known for appearing on The Voice, an Australian singing show.

“I’ll be singing tonight after a few beers,” he said, overcome with emotion.

Favourite Buckaroo finished ninth while the fancied Vauban could only manage 11th on a warm and sunny day, with the track firm.

"My Dad flew in from Ireland for this. I woke up the other morning and he was standing in the kitchen, I couldn't believe it."



County Kildare's Robbie Dolan produces a wonder finish on Knights Finish to win the #MelbourneCuppic.twitter.com/pKfPQD3CVd — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) November 5, 2024

A cultural institution in Australia, the Melbourne Cup has been run since 1861 and is considered so important it is a public holiday in its host state of Victoria.

Breaking from barrier six, the John Symons and Sheila Laxon-trained Knight’s Choice, an 80-1 shot, settled towards the back of the 23-strong pack behind early leader Just Fine.

With 1,000m to go, Just Fine was still ahead but was slowly reeled in down the home straight and finished last, with Knight’s Choice surging from 20th at the final turn for a thrilling victory.

From the Voice to winning the Melbourne Cup 🍀🍀🍀! An absolute gent of the sport, a great rider and a huge talent. Well done @ZRKD 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/4jh51rqkJd — Tom Magnier Coolmore (@TomMagnier) November 5, 2024

It was a second win for Laxon, who became the first woman to train a Melbourne Cup winner in 2001 with Ethereal.

“He did, he did,” she said, lavishing praise on Dolan. “We didn’t give him instructions, he knew what to do.”

Symons added: “I was worried. He got further back than we talked about, but great ride. What a thrill. What a thrill.”