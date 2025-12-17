Robbie Keane commits future to Ferencváros

ROBBIE KEANE has signed a new long-term contract with reigning Hungarian champions Ferencváros, the club have confirmed.

The former Ireland international guided the club to the league title last season after taking over in January.

The Tallaght native’s team have also impressed in Europe, with last week’s victory against Rangers guaranteeing their progress to the knockout stages and leaving them sixth in the Europa League table, a point off leaders Lyon.

Keane is also hoping to help Ferencváros win their domestic league for the eighth successive season — they are currently second in Nemzeti Bajnokság I, one point adrift of table toppers ETO Győr after 17 games.

The 45-year-old coach’s success has seen him linked with other jobs, including the Celtic hotseat. However, Keane told the Hungarian club’s official media channel that he was happy to extend his stay there.

“It’s something I was comfortable doing because I am really enjoying it here,” he said.

“It’s a good place to be, great supporters, a good staff, so I am happy now to continue the journey.

“I get on well with the president; you can see that the relationship is good with everybody at the club. I think we are doing a good job. The president sees how well we are doing, especially in Europe, with the teams we have played, and also in the league, we are near the top.

“You can see the vision I have for the club, and stability is very important for any football club to have, so I am very happy to sign an extension and stay.

“Of course, I want to win everything, that’s in my mentality, you have to be realistic, but also what we should do is enjoy the journey we are on at the moment.”

Since retiring, the former Tottenham and Liverpool player has also had stints managing Indian side ATK and Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, along with jobs as assistant coach at Leeds, Middlesbrough and Ireland.