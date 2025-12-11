Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros down Rangers in Europa League, Forest win in Utretch

Ferencvaros 2-1 Rangers

THERE WAS A real delight to former Celtic striker Robbie Keane as he managed Ferencvaros to a 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League fixture in Budapest.

Gers striker Bojan Miovski scored an acrobatic opener in the 27th minute with the visitors’ first shot on goal.

However, Bence Otvos levelled for Keane’s side in the fifth of five added minutes at the end of the first half when the Ibrox side let their guard down.

The Light Blues offered almost nothing of an attacking threat after the break and they succumbed again in the 73rd minute when Ferencvaros striker Barnabas Varga easily headed in from close range to leave the Gers effectively out of the tournament.

Rohl has won five in seven in the William Hill Premiership since taking over from Russell Martin but has taken just one point from 12 in Europe, with the Light Blues winning one point in total from six of eight league phase fixtures .

The home side passed up a glorious chance in the third minute when attacker Bamidele Yusuf easily ran through the Gers defence and screwed his shot wide of the target.

The visitors settled but in the 18th minute goalkeeper Jack Butland failed to collect a high ball in a packed penalty area following a corner and Toon Raemaekers poked the ball wide from 12 yards.

The Hungarian side, playing in green and white hoops so closely associated with the Gers’ Old Firm rivals Celtic, regained the upper hand but they were undone with a moment of magic.

Miovski’s spectacular hitch kick from six yards, after Danilo tried to get on to a cross from Max Aarons, appeared to be from an offside position but there was huge cheers from the Gers support when VAR confirmed the goal.

Moments later, Yusuf took a clever pass from Otvos but hit the side-netting from eight yards but just when it looked like Rohl’s side would escape down the tunnel at the interval with a lead, the 27-year-old Hungary attacker swept in a cut-back from captain Ibrahim Cisse, with the ball taking a slight deflection off Nasser Djiga before speeding past Butland.

However, Ferencvaros remained on top and forged ahead when Callum O’Dowda’s cross from the left was headed in by Varga who was given a free header by Gers defender Emmanuel Fernandez.

Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Igor Jesus’ late goal sealed Nottingham Forest a 2-1 win in Utrecht and boosted their hopes of a top-eight finish in the Europa League group phase.

Arnaud Kalimuendo’s second-half opener for Forest was cancelled out by Utrecht substitute Mike van der Hoorn before Jesus stepped off the bench to fire the visitors’ late winner.

Forest bounced back from last weekend’s disappointing defeat at Everton to secure their third win in this season’s competition – their first on the road – and move on to 11 points after six matches.

Murillo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Douglas Luiz returned from injury as Sean Dyche made nine changes from Saturday’s 3-0 loss and his re-jigged side made an impressive start to the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Utrecht did not test Forest’s replacement goalkeeper John Victor – Matz Sels was sidelined due to a groin injury – until the 24th minute when Miguel Rodriguez’s long-range effort was saved in the top corner.

Forest made another quick start in the second period as Kalimuendo broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

The former Rennes striker wriggled clear of three defenders on the edge of the area and after a lucky rebound, buried an angled left-footed finish inside the far post.

The Frenchman almost struck Forest’s second seven minutes later, bundling a close-range effort against a post following a corner, before Nicolas Dominguez fired straight at Barkas.

But Utrecht levelled with a rare chance of their own, and through questionable Forest defending, when the unmarked Van der Hoorn ghosted in at the far post to head home Souffian El Karouani’s free-kick in the 73rd minute.

The home side’s confidence soared and a partisan home crowd sensed a winner, but it was Forest who had the last word.

Ndoye’s thumping header from Hudson-Odoi’s left-wing cross was well saved by Barkas, but substitute Jesus turned home the rebound just a minute after replacing Kalimuendo.

Barkas’ sprawling save kept out Hudson-Odoi’s fizzing shot before Siebe Horemans blazed Utrecht’s hopes of a stoppage-time equaliser high and wide.