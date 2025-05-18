Robbie Keane's Ferencváros on the brink of Hungarian title triumph

ROBBIE KEANE IS on the brink of leading Ferencváros to another Hungarian league title.

Ferencváros continued their seven in a row bid with a 3-0 win over Fehérvár in their penultimate game this evening.

Swiss international Stefan Gartenmann broke the deadlock in the 12th minute at Groupama Aréna, with goals from Serbia’s Aleksandar Pešić and Hungarian 19-year-old Alex Tóth wrapping up the victory in the second half.

The result keeps Ferencváros top of the table, three points ahead of rivals Puskás Akadémia ahead of next weekend’s final round of fixtures.

Keane’s side are due to face fourth-place ETO Győr next Saturday – the league’s most in-form team, who are unbeaten in 12 — while Puskás Akadémia finish their campaign against Diósgyőr, who currently sit sixth.

Ferencváros have accrued 66 points as opposed to Puskás’s 63, and have a vastly superior goal difference.

Today’s result was a crucial one as Hungary’s most successful club took a huge step towards their 36th league title — and bounced back from Wednesday’s Hungarian cup final defeat to Paks.

Legendary Ireland striker Keane took over from Pascal Jansen last January with the team in second.

The Dubliner previously guided Maccabi Tel Aviv to the 2023–24 Israeli Premier League title before stepping down as manager.

Keane was also briefly in charge of Indian side ATK in 2018, and had spells on the coaching staffs of Ireland, Middlesbrough and Leeds.

