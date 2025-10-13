More Stories
Roberto Lopes in action for Cape Verde (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTake a Bow

Dubliner Roberto Lopes qualifies for World Cup with Cape Verde

The Shamrock Rovers defender played key role in 3-0 win in final qualifier today.
7.00pm, 13 Oct 2025
3

DUBLINER ROBERTO LOPES has qualified for the World Cup with Cape Verde after their 3-0 win over Eswatini today.

With a population of just 560,000 — less than County Cork — they have become the second smallest country after Iceland to ever reach international football’s showpiece.

The Shamrock Rovers defender has become a cornerstone of the African country’s team since making his debut in 2019 and helped Cape Verde finish above Cameroon in Group F.

Lopes was eligible for Cape Verde through his father and will now head to North America next summer.

More to follow

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie