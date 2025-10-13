Dubliner Roberto Lopes qualifies for World Cup with Cape Verde

DUBLINER ROBERTO LOPES has qualified for the World Cup with Cape Verde after their 3-0 win over Eswatini today.

With a population of just 560,000 — less than County Cork — they have become the second smallest country after Iceland to ever reach international football’s showpiece.

The Shamrock Rovers defender has become a cornerstone of the African country’s team since making his debut in 2019 and helped Cape Verde finish above Cameroon in Group F.

Lopes was eligible for Cape Verde through his father and will now head to North America next summer.

