Roche hits hat-trick for Peamount while Shelbourne held by Athlone

STEPHANIE ROCHE NETTED a hat-trick for Peamount United in a 7-0 win against Treaty United, while Women’s National League leaders Shelbourne were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Athlone Town on Saturday.

Shelbourne 1-1 Athlone Town

Second-place Athlone made the trip to Dublin and the home side were fairly dominant in possession, but they found it difficult to execute any well-worked chances. The Reds might be disappointed with some passages of play, as Athlone’s first chance came from a defensive error, a great save was the result from Amanda Budden to deny Emily Corbet.

To credit the Athlone side, hard work was put in to stop any clear-cut chances arising for the hosts, and Jessica Hennessy was a rock at the back for them.

Shelbourne thought they had first goal of the game soon after, with Noelle Murray’s strike hitting both posts before it was cleared from the box. Both sides had chances to go ahead before the break, but it was 0-0 heading into half-time.

It was the perfect start for Athlone Town in the second half. Only four minutes into play, a long ball found Corbet and she hit a fantastic strike over Budden in the Shels goal, her 13th goal of the season.

Athlone Town's Kellie Brennan and Pearl Slattery of Shelbourne. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Afterwards, Athlone seemed happy to sit back and charge on the counter attack when they got the chance, with the hosts still struggling to find the final pass. It wasn’t until the 93rd minute when Aoife Kelly took on the shot from range and the ball hit Jessica Hennessy’s arm in the box. A penalty was given to The Reds and Noelle Murray calmly hit it home to get the equaliser.

A point for both sides was the outcome of this one, with Athlone happy to take a point off the Champions, but no doubt feeling robbed of the win.

Galway WFC 5-2 Sligo Rovers

Gemma McGuinness scored her third goal in three league games to put Sligo ahead after just four minutes at Eamonn Deacy Park but Galway equalised just five minutes later when Bryce Reynolds headed home a Lynsey McKey corner.

Emma Doherty headed Sligo back in front on 33 minutes but once again Galway levelled five minutes later, this time through Elle O’Flaherty’s close range finish.

Galway went ahead for the first time just six minutes into the second half when wing-back Shauna Brennan hooked a Jamie Erickson free kick over Amy Mahon in the Sligo goal. And 15 minutes later they reversed roles with Erickson heading in Brennan’s free for Galway’s fourth.

With nine minutes left Becky Walsh made sure of the points, heading in Galway’s fifth from Lynsey McKey’s corner.

Cork City 0-3 DLR Waves

Cork had won their last two home games before meeting DLR Waves at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening but hopes of a third faded on 14 minutes when Kate Mooney buried a penalty for the visitors.

The Dublin side almost doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Aoife Brophy was allowed the freedom of the right wing but her ball across the City goalmouth didn’t find a finisher.

A second goal did come for DLR just before half-time when Sophie Watters finished off a goalmouth scramble resulting from a quickly taken corner.

The Waves continued to dominate in the second half and another surging run from Brophy almost created a third goal with ten minutes to go, but substitute Carla McManus headed her cross over the Cork bar.

It looked like a comfortable 2-0 win for DLR Waves but in added time they were gifted a third when a defensive mix up allowed Mia Dodd to roll in the final goal of the game.

Treaty United 0-7 Peamount United

Peamount were looking to bounce back from last week’s loss, and that’s exactly what they did.

It didn’t take long for the Dublin side to get the scoreline rolling. On eight minutes, Tiegan Ruddy played in Tara O’Hanlon, and the youngster finished confidently to get her first senior goal for Peamount and the first of the game.

Treaty found it hard to get any type of possession on the ball, and Peamount did well to stretch the home side. On 32 minutes, Alannah McEvoy was in the right place at the right time in the box to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Just before half-time, O’Hanlon was taken down in the box and a penalty was awarded. Stephanie Roche made no mistake and put it away for goal number 3. Just after, O’Hanlon got their fourth after finishing off a great ball into the box by Dearbhaile Beirne.

The second half was no different to the first, with Peamount dominating play with good spells of possession. In the 56th minute, Roche scored from a free-kick position to get Peamount’s fifth. Erin McLaughlin finished off a cross with a header in the 62nd minute, and Stephanie Roche got her side’s seventh just before the full time whistle.

Wexford Youths 3-1 Bohemians

Bohemians made the journey down to Ferrycarrig Park to take on Wexford Youths, their confidence ever-high with three wins in their last three.

It was a very even first half, Bohemians started the game well, creating good opportunities. Wexford perhaps frustrated that they couldn’t play the football that they wanted and Bohs were pressing well.

Erica Burke had a great chance in the 17th minute after good work from Abbi Brophy on the right-hand side, but her header was over the bar. Ellen Molloy had a good opportunity to put the hosts ahead on 29 minutes, her shot was deflected and was well-saved by Rachael Kelly in the Bohs goal.

The second half started much like the first 45, with Wexford and Bohemians both putting in a great effort on the pitch. On 52 minutes, Rebecca Cooke almost gave Bohs the lead after a great effort on goal, but her strike was saved by Maeve Williams in the Wexford goal.

The Youths won a free-kick in the 70th minute and Della Doherty was there at the back post to make sure the ball went into the back of the net. Only 5 minutes after, Rachel Doyle delivered a great free-kick into the box and Lisa Murphy directed a great header to bring Bohs back on level terms.

On 82 minutes, The Youths went back ahead. The ball was cleared straight to Ellen Molloy who placed the ball into the bottom left corner. Soon after, Molloy got her second. Ciara Rossiter played a fantastic through ball into Molloy who struck it home to get her side’s third.

