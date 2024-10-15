Rocky Elsom denies wrongdoing after arrest warrant

FORMER LEINSTER AND Australia player Rocky Elsom called his conviction for misuse of corporate assets at French rugby club Narbonne “a clear perversion of justice” after an international warrant was issued for his arrest.

A lawyer in the case, Patrick Tabet, told AFP last week that Elsom had been sentenced in his absence to five years in prison by a French court.

Charges were brought following his spell as president of Narbonne between 2015 and 2016.

Elsom was also found guilty of forgery and ordered to pay back €705,000, the lawyer said.

In a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 41-year-old said he was not told about the hearing against him or given the chance to defend himself.

“Not allowing me to defend the charges is a clear perversion of justice,” said Elsom, who has spent time in Dublin recently.

“I have little more information on the evidence that was presented in the hearing (other) than (what) is in the public domain. So I can only address the allegations that have been raised publicly.

“I ask the public to consider the legitimacy of any process that does not allow for the involvement of the person being prosecuted.

“I have not been questioned in this matter and the lengthy process seems to have deliberately excluded me from giving evidence.”

Elson, one of Australia’s most decorated players and capped 75 times, called on the lawyer Tabet to send him the documents used to secure the prison sentence.

Narbonne, champions of France in 1936 and 1979, were placed in liquidation and relegated in 2018 after years of financial difficulties.

Elsom told the Herald he believed he had been “scapegoated” for mismanagement of the club after he left, claiming Narbonne were successful on and off the field during his tenure.