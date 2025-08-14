Roma make €23 million offer for Jadon Sancho

ROMA HAVE made an offer worth in the region of £20 million (€23 million) for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, the PA news agency understands.

The 25-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since making his hotly anticipated £73m (€85m) switch from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford in 2021.

Sancho has made just 83 appearances and scored 12 goals since making the move to United, who are hoping to get him off the books this summer.

There have been recent whispers of a move to Serie A, and PA understands Roma have made a bid to sign the England international, whose contract runs until next summer with an option for a further year.

Sancho last appeared for United in the Community Shield last season, when his penalty was saved in the shoot-out loss to his former club Manchester City.

The winger had returned having ended the 2023-24 campaign on loan back at Dortmund after being frozen out for claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat”.

Those comments in September 2023 were in response to then United manager Erik ten Hag saying he had not reached the “level” required to be involved in their squad at Arsenal.

Sancho returned for last year’s pre-season at United but went on to join Chelsea on a season-long loan, only for the west London outfit to pay £5m (€5.8m) to get out of their deal to make the move permanent for £25m (€29m).

The Manchester City youth graduate does not have a number at United and is one of a quintet of players that have did not train with Ruben Amorim’s side during pre-season as they seek a move elsewhere.

Homegrown forward Marcus Rashford was among them and last month sealed a season-long switch to Barcelona with the option to make the move permanent.

United want £50m (€58m) for Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho, while exits have also yet to be secured for Antony and Tyrell Malacia following loans at Real Betis and PSV, respectively.

Former Man United player Nemanja Matic. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, former Serbian international Nemanja Matic has reached an “amicable” agreement for the early termination of his contract with Lyon, the Ligue 1 club said Thursday.

The 37-year-old former Manchester United, Chelsea, and Benfica midfielder’s contract had been due to run until June 30, 2026.

However, the club has opted to shed one of its highest-paid players as part of its effort to significantly reduce its payroll.

Matic arrived in January 2024 from league rivals Rennes and played a key role in helping Lyon move from last at the 2023-2024 winter break to finish sixth, qualifying for the Europa League, and playing in the French Cup final, losing 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain.

He has made a total of 58 appearances for Lyon who open their campaign at Lens on Saturday.

Matic earned 48 caps for Serbia between 2008 and 2020.

Finally, Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract at Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.

Versatile full-back Spence only signed fresh terms last October until 2028, but has been rewarded for a fine breakthrough campaign at Spurs.

Spence made 35 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, after eventually being handed his full debut in December, two-and-a-half years after he first joined the club.

After Spence was deemed a “club signing” by former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in 22, the former Nottingham Forest defender had mixed loans at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa.

Spence might have left Spurs in the summer of 2024, but instead forced his way into the plans of Ange Postecoglou and played his part in their Europa League triumph.

Postecoglou’s replacement, Thomas Frank, has quickly placed his trust in Spence and turned to him for Wednesday’s Super Cup loss to Paris St Germain.

The latest development of the 24-year-old’s resurgence is to earn improved terms at the north London club to ensure his long-term future remains at Tottenham.