This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rising star Zaniolo scores twice as Roma edge clash with Porto

The Portuguese side scored a crucial European away goal, however.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Feb 2019, 10:46 PM
21 hours ago 4,519 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4491064
Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates with Edin Dzeko having put Roma 2-0 up.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates with Edin Dzeko having put Roma 2-0 up.
Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates with Edin Dzeko having put Roma 2-0 up.
Image: Imago/PA Images

TEENAGE SENSATION NICOLO Zaniolo hit a brace as Roma beat Porto 2-1 in their Champions League last 16, first leg clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old got his first Champions League goal after 70 minutes in Rome, adding a second six minutes later to inflict a first defeat on Porto in this year’s top-tier European competition.

Adrian Lopez pulled a vital goal back for the Portuguese club after 79 minutes.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma now carry the momentum into the second leg in Porto on March 6 as they target a quarter-final berth for the second consecutive year.

Roma, last year’s semi-finalists, had fallen to the Portuguese in both previous meetings, most recently the 2016 play-off round in qualifying.

The hosts had the best of the first half with veteran Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas denying Aleksandar Kolarov and Lorenzo Pellegrini off the rebound.

Edin Dzeko looked destined to break the deadlock on 38 minutes when he beat the Porto defence only for the ball to blast off the post.

Roma stepped up the pressure after the break with Zaniolo setting up Bryan Cristante who wove his way through again forcing a Casillas save.

A Danilo Pereira header flew wide, with Casillas on hand to parry a low Pellegrini effort.

Roma’s pressing finally paid off when Stephan El Shaarawy crossed for Zaniolo to finish off with precision after 70 minutes.

He soon had his second goal when Dzeko went on the counter-attack, his shot bouncing off the post with Zaniolo on hand to finish off the rebound for the youngster’s fifth goal since moving from Inter Milan last summer.

Lopez pulled a goal back for Porto three minutes later with Hector Herrera missing a chance for the equaliser.

Roma held on for their first success over Porto, who have won the competition twice, most recently in 2004 under Jose Mourinho.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'It's exciting working with these players - the sky's the limit for them'
    Ban on British-trained runners competing in Ireland lifted amid equine flu outbreak
    ENGLAND
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    Ban handed down for 'personal abuse of a player' after homophobic sledging storm

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie