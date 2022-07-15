Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject staggering wage offer from Saudi Arabian club

A Saudi club is understood to have sounded him out about a potential two-year deal worth €275 million.

By Press Association Friday 15 Jul 2022, 12:40 PM
38 minutes ago 2,147 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5817838
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS expected to pass on an eye-watering proposal from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, the PA news agency understands.

It recently emerged that the 37-year-old asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back at the club.

Ronaldo is absent from United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue and speculation continues over his future.

The club have repeatedly said that the veteran is not for sale and manager Erik ten Hag reiterated that stance earlier in the week.

Few could realistically afford Ronaldo, but a Saudi club is understood to have sounded him out about a potential two-year deal worth €275 million. 

That figure would dwarf any other player’s wage and could also see United receive a fee in the region €30 million.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

But Ronaldo is expected to reject the proposal – perhaps no surprise given his desire to play top level football, with United’s lack of Champions League football a key part of his frustration.

There remains no update as to when the forward will link up with Ten Hag’s side, who are currently in Melbourne, Australia.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie