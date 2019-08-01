St Pat's confirm signing of former Birmingham and Derry City striker Hale

The striker has previously played for Derry City in the LOI.

The striker has previously played for Derry City in the LOI.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have confirmed the signing of Ireland U21 international and former Derry City striker Ronan Hale from Crusaders in the Northern Irish Football League.

Hale has signed an 18-month contract which is set to keep him in Inchicore until the end of the 2020 season.

The 20-year-old signed for the Crues alongside his brother, Rory, in January, but will depart despite having two years left on his contract up north.

Pat’s confirmed the news on Twitter before a Crusaders’ statement read: “Crusaders Football Club wish to announce that Ronan Hale has moved on and his contract has been terminated.

“We would like to thank Ronan for his time at Seaview and wish him all the best for the future and his career.”

Hale, a Belfast native, scored eight goals in 31 appearances for Derry in 2018.

In five U21 caps for the Republic of Ireland, he has found the net twice. He was last capped in October 2018 during a 2-0 defeat to Germany but hasn’t been included in a squad since.

The former Birmingham City striker scored three goals and made one assist across his brief, 12-game spell at Seaview.