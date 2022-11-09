Membership : Access or Sign Up
O'Gara to face disciplinary committee again following 'remarks to a match official'

The La Rochelle coach has just returned from a six-week suspension.

7 minutes ago 188 Views 0 Comments
Ronan O'Gara.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RONAN O’GARA COULD be set for another suspension after being cited for alleged comments he made towards a Top 14 match official.

A statement from LNR confirmed the La Rochelle coach is set for a hearing next Wednesday, 16 November, after being summoned before the disciplinary committee following ‘remarks to a match official.’

The LNR statement does not provide any detail around when the alleged comments occurred, but reports in France suggest the incident happened during La Rochelle’s 19-17 win at Brive over the weekend.

O’Gara has only recently returned to the sideline following a six-week suspension for ‘disrespecting the authority of a match official.’

That was the former Ireland international’s second suspension since joining the French side, following a two week ban last season.

The LNR statement reads: “Following the remarks made by Mr. Ronan O’Gara, coach of Stade Rochelais, relating to refereeing, the commissioners for citation and organization of the championships to the National Technical Director of Arbitration, the President of the LNR and the Secretary General of the FFR have referred to the disciplinary committee and regulations.

“The situation in question is likely to constitute an infringement of the general regulations of the NRL and the FFR.

“Consequently, Mr. Ronan O’Gara and Stade Rochelais are summoned before the commission of discipline and regulations at a meeting on Wednesday, 16 November, 2022.

“Mr. Ronan O’Gara is not suspended pending this hearing.” 

