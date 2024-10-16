Gaelic football will be a 'big hunting ground' for NFL in the future - Beggan

RORY BEGGAN BELIEVES that the NFL will seek to recruit more talents from Gaelic football in the future, having come close to earning a contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Beggan was one of 16 participants in this year’s NFL International Player Pathway, competing for a spot on an NFL roster as a kicker. The Monaghan netminder impressed during the process, converting 10 kicks out of 10 at a Pro Day tryout in Florida and hit 11/16 attempts at the International Combine in Indianapolis.

He was then selected for training with the Panthers in May. Down’s Charlie Smyth, who also partook in the International Player Pathway, signed a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints as a kicker, doing enough to secure a place in their practice squad for the 2024 season.

Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson also participated, and Beggan expects to see more Gaelic football talents being scouted by the NFL down the line.

“Gaelic football and American football are the only two sports in the world that have a ball being struck from the ground at the posts. I know you have rugby, but that’s off the tee. I definitely think Gaelic football is a big hunting ground for the NFL in the future.

“If they can get one Charlie Smyth every year or two, they’ll be happy. I see a lot more younger players being approached in the GAA to go into colleges over there to give them that experience of college football and the American lifestyle. I think you’ll see a lot more of that than going straight into the NFL.”

Beggan says he went to a rookie camp with the Panthers which was a trial where a contract with the team was on the line. He felt he was progressing well but was abruptly informed that he would not be receiving a contract.

“On the Saturday of that camp,” he begins, “I missed one or two but thought I had kicked well enough. I came back in and was getting changed. I had to go and do a bit of media then so I thought ‘Maybe it’s not looking too bad here’.

“I came out of the media room then and I was up to the GM’s (general manager) office with three of the other lads who were on trial and was told there that they wouldn’t be taking us on. It was a ruthless, cut-throat business but at least you knew then and there, they never kept you hanging. At least when I was coming back to Ireland, I had a clear focus.”

Beggan says he will not be making another attempt to break into the NFL and insists he has no regrets about the experience. While he was pursuing that goal this year, Beggan missed the National League with Monaghan. He returned in time for the start of the Ulster championship, and was back in the goal for their opener against Cavan where they lost out by six points.

When asked about the difficulties involved with informing manager Vinny Corey — who has since stepped down — of his intention to try out for the NFL, Beggan replied:

“It wasn’t simple. Obviously he was in the planning process for 2024 and he had me in mind. So, to tell that there was a potential I wouldn’t be playing, it was going to be a tough conversation surely. He did his best to keep me but he did understand the opportunity that was at stake as well.

“It was a tough conversation but we got around it. It wasn’t an opportunity he was going to take me away from but he probably did his best to keep me on board. In my head, I was all for going.”

Beggan concedes that he “didn’t feel anywhere near where I should be” upon his return to the Monaghan squad but says he was welcomed back by his teammates while he regained his confidence.

His focus at the moment is with his club Scotstown, who have reached their 12th Monaghan SFC final in-a-row. They reached the Ulster club final last year, losing to eventual All-Ireland winners Glen which indicates the strength of Beggan’s side. But he can recall the leaner years in Scotstown’s history.

“There was a time back between ’93 and 2013 where we might have only got to two finals, and we hadn’t won any. When we got that first Championship in 2013, it just maybe set us up properly for what it takes to win. Slowly, but surely.

“We lost the following year, but since then we’ve been more consistent, getting to the finals. We’re delighted to have that in the locker, we’ve 12 in a row now, but there is no use getting there 12 in a row, if we lose. It is all about winning.”

