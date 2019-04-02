Best suffers ankle ligament damage as Ulster sweat on his end-of-season fitness

RORY BEST WILL definitely miss Ulster’s Guinness Pro14 trip to Glasgow Warriors this weekend, but the northern province are still waiting to learn how long their captain will be sidelined for.

Best suffered an ankle ligament injury in the first half of Ulster’s agonising Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Leinster last Saturday, limping out of the game after just 16 minutes.

Ulster have released an update on Best's injury. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ulster were yesterday waiting on the medical update on their Ireland captain and while his injury has been confirmed this morning, there is still no indication as to how long Best will be sidelined for.

The province hope to discover the full extent of the lay-off later this week.

Best, who sustained the injury in the eighth minute at the Aviva Stadium, was visibly distraught as he limped off and sat on the bench, before the hooker was seen in a moon boot and on crutches during the second half.

Dan McFarland said the medical team had put Best’s left ankle in support as a precautionary measure, but there are fears the 36-year-old could miss the rest of Ulster’s season as the race for the Pro14 play-offs intensify.

After travelling to Scotstoun to face Glasgow on Friday night [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport], the northern province play Edinburgh and Leinster in their two remaining regular-season games.

Of more pressing concern for Joe Schmidt is Best’s fitness for September’s World Cup, with the skipper already confirming he will retire from international rugby after the global tournament.

Best is due to speak to media in Dublin later today.

