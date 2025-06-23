Rory Feely set to join Cork City from Crawley Town

CORK CITY HAVE announced that a deal has been agreed for Rory Feely to join the club from Crawley Town on 1 July, subject to international clearance.

The 28 year-old-defender has made over 60 EFL appearances for Crawley and Barrow since moving to England in January 2023, having previously made over 150 appearances in the League of Ireland with St Pat’s, Waterford and Bohemians.

Speaking to City’s website after signing a long-term contract with the club, Feely said: “I am delighted to be joining Cork City. After speaking with Gerard (Nash), I have been impressed by what he has had to say.

“I have played against City several times in my career, so I know how big a club it is and I want to play my part in helping the team. I will give my all for the club and look forward to playing my part in getting this massive club back to where it should be.”

City manager Gerard Nash said: “I’m delighted Rory has accepted our offer and committed his future to Cork City FC. Like with Fiacre Kelleher, this is another signing of a player who will make Cork his home with a view to his long-term future, which shows the club’s intent and backing of this approach.

“Rory has significant LOI experience already and has chosen us over other good opportunities available to him. He wants to be here, which is vital, I’m delighted to have him and I believe he can and will be an important signing for the club.”

Feely is from Athy in Co Kildare. His brother Kevin plays for the Kildare Gaelic football team and is a former professional footballer with Charlton Athletic and Newport County.