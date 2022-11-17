Membership : Access or Sign Up
McIlroy six off the lead after opening round at DP World Tour Championship

Shane Lowry is two further shots back as Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick set the early pace in Dubai.

53 minutes ago 667 Views 0 Comments
Rory McIlroy (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RORY McILROY IS six shots off the lead following the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy shot an opening round 71, which included five birdies and four bogeys, to sit on one-under-par at Jumeirah Golf Estates course.

Having started strongly to sit on three-under after his first eight holes, McIlroy slipped off the pace with three bogeys across the second eight.

Shane Lowry is two further shots back after registering a one-over-par 73, shooting five birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-three fourth.

Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick set the early pace, the English pair storming to the top of the leaderboard after they both finished the day on seven-under.

Hatton hit eight birdies and one bogey on his way to an opening round 65, while Fitzpatrick matched that score with a bogey-free round which included seven birdies.

Sweden’s Alex Noren is one shot back on six-under after going round in 66.

More to follow…

