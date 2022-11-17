McIlroy six off the lead after opening round at DP World Tour Championship

RORY McILROY IS six shots off the lead following the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy shot an opening round 71, which included five birdies and four bogeys, to sit on one-under-par at Jumeirah Golf Estates course.

Having started strongly to sit on three-under after his first eight holes, McIlroy slipped off the pace with three bogeys across the second eight.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry is two further shots back after registering a one-over-par 73, shooting five birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-three fourth.

Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick set the early pace, the English pair storming to the top of the leaderboard after they both finished the day on seven-under.

Hatton hit eight birdies and one bogey on his way to an opening round 65, while Fitzpatrick matched that score with a bogey-free round which included seven birdies.

Sweden’s Alex Noren is one shot back on six-under after going round in 66.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!