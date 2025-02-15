McIlroy still in the mix at Genesis Invitational

RORY MCILROY REMAINS in contention at the Genesis Innovational with three holes left to play in his third round at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

At time of writing, the World number three is currently on one-over for the round and four-under overall after bogeys on the sixth and eighth holes before a birdie on the ninth. That keeps him four shots off American leader Patrick Rodgers who is on eight-under through 16.

Séamus Power is also still completing his third round and is currently on three-over for the round and one-over overall through 16. The Waterford man started with a bogey on the first but picked up shots with birdies on the seventh and ninth. However, he has endured a difficult back nine with back-to-back double-bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes along with another bogey on the 16th.

Shane Lowry finished his round earlier, carding a two-over 74 to put him on four-over overall. His third round featured three birdies along with three bogeys and double-bogey on the seventh to put him in a share of 45th on the leaderboard.