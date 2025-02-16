Rory McIlroy five off the pace as Rodgers targets first-ever PGA Tour win

RORY MCILROY IS five shots off the lead at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines as he chases back-to-back PGA Tour victories.

A double-bogey five at the par-three 16th proved costly for the world number three, who mitigated some of the damage with a birdie on the last as he signed for a two-over par 74.

McIlroy sits on three-under alongside Justin Thomas and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who recorded his worst round in almost three years as he shot a four-over par 76.

Patrick Rodgers on eight-under holds a one-stroke lead over fellow American Denny McCarthy heading into Sunday’s final round with the top two both aiming for their first wins on the PGA Tour.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, who shot a hole in one on the third hole, is a further shot back on the course near San Diego, hosting the tournament instead of Riviera because of wildfire damage in Los Angeles.

Tony Finau shot the best round of the day with his 5-under 67, including three chip-ins, leaving him tied for fourth, four shots off the lead alongside Davis Thompson, Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood.

Rodgers would have had a bigger lead had he not ended a fine round with a bogey on the 18th where he found water with his approach shot.

“It’s definitely an exciting finishing hole. You can have happen what happened to me today or you can hit a great shot and make a three, it’s all part of the excitement,” said Rodgers who hesitated over his club choice for the fateful shot.

“What happened was it came out just a little slower with the moisture so my gap wedge, little like 95, 100 yard shot just came out really slow. Felt like I executed OK. Obviously it looked silly when it ends up in the water, but I’m proud of the way I got it up and in,” he said.

The 32-year-old, who joined the tour in 2014 after an excellent amateur career, has had to witness many of his contemporaries winning tournaments while victory has eluded him but says he no longer struggles with the weight of expectation.

“Early in my career with the amateur resume that I had, I felt like there was a lot expected of myself internally and it was something where when immediate success, immediate wins didn’t come straight away, it was kind of fighting who I saw myself to be,” he said.

“So instead of playing with a monkey on your back that gets bigger and bigger over time when it doesn’t happen, I’m trying to play from a perspective that feels fresh and new and exciting and full of opportunity because that’s what this game is and I have a big one tomorrow,” Rodgers added.

– © AFP 2025