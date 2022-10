Rory McIlroy: 'It has just been a wild six months. Now it's all about going forward'

RORY MCILROY RE-established himself as world number one with victory at the CJ Cup in South Carolina last night and savoured his return to the top.

The 33-year-old defending champion carded a final-day 67 which included seven birdies to see off the challenge of America’s Kurt Kitayama by a single shot despite bogeying the final two holes.

McIlroy picked up shots on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes on his way to a 17-under-par finish at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina to take the tournament by the scruff of the neck and give himself insurance against his late wobble.

The four-time major winner, who sits at the top of the rankings for the ninth time in his career, said: “It means a lot.

“I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have.

“I absolutely love the game of golf. When I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely shown over these last 12 months.

“It feels awesome. I’m looking forward to celebrating with my team tonight and the next couple of weeks because I think it’s a big achievement. I’m really proud of myself right now and I want to go and enjoy this.”

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his caddie. Source: Stephen B. Morton

Asked what in particular he was enjoying about his game, McIlroy added: “Just the journey of trying to get the best out of myself, I think that’s the satisfying thing.

“I never feel like I’ve figured this game out – I don’t think I ever will figure it out – but every day, I wake up trying to get closer.

“You know, this tournament last year was the start of me trying to build myself back up to this point. I had a really rough Ryder Cup. I’ve talked about that at length.

“I think I was outside the top-10 in the world. It’s not a position that I’m used to being in.

“I just think about everyone that has made a difference in my life, obviously, not over the last 12 months, but ever.”

The 33-year-old led by one stroke from Kitayama, 2021 US Open champion, Spaniard Jon Rahm and South Korea’s K H Lee on 13 under par going into the final round after following up his opening 66 with back-to-back 67s.

He set out in confident style, picking up birdies at the second, fourth and sixth holes, and although he dropped a shot at the par 4 eighth, he regained it at the 12th to move to 16 under.

However as Rahm and Lee slipped away, he had Kitayama for company after he also carded four birdies in the opening 12 holes in an otherwise faultless round.

McIlroy sank a nerveless birdie putt for a two at the 14th to lead in his own right once again and after seeing playing partner Kitayama race his eagle attempt at 15 past the flag and eventually secure only par, responded with a three despite finding sand to extend his lead.

Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. pic.twitter.com/LHK9PfQdSa — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) October 24, 2022

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

McIlroy said: “I think the birdie on 14 was the real turning point, for me. It’s a really tough par three, to make two there, I felt like I picked up at least a shot and a half on the field.

“Then knowing 15 was birdie-able, getting that up and down out of the bunker… Sixteen was a bit of a bonus to give myself a cushion, which ultimately I needed over the last two holes.

“It feels great, it feels great to go out there with a lead, shoot a great score, play really well and get the win. It’s an awesome way to start the season, I guess, and obviously just a continuation of how I feel like I’ve been playing over the last few months.”

He notched a 23rd career PGA Tour title, and continued to show the strong form of his 2021-22 campaign, in which he won a record third FedEx Cup playoff crown and finished in the top eight at all four majors.

But McIlroy acknowledged it hadn’t been a steady climb over the past 12 months, during which he has also emerged as a strong voice supporting the US PGA Tour amid the emergence of the rival LIV Golf Series.

He said if someone had told him when he missed the cut at the Texas Open in March he’d be No. 1 in October, “I would have asked them what they were smoking.”

“It has just been a wild six months,” McIlroy said. “Now it’s all about going forward and trying to just keep this going.

“It’s a lot to process right now just with everything, but just really proud of myself with how I handled this week knowing what was at stake.”

- Additional reporting by AFP