Rory McIlroy to appear in Happy Gilmore 2
RORY McILROY HAS been confirmed to make an appearance in the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel.
Adam Sandler returns in Happy Gilmore 2, which will be released on Netflix later this year.
McIlroy is one of a number of high-profile golfers set to cameo in the film, with Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris also on board.
Happy Gilmore was released in 1996, with original co-stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald returning alongside Sandler for the the sequel.
Netflix will also release the new season of Full Swing on 25 February.
