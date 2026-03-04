More Stories
Rory McIlroy falls to his knees after winning the Masters in 2025. Alamy Stock Photo
Path to glory

There's a new Rory McIlroy Masters documentary coming this month - and the trailer is out now

Prime Video’s ‘Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait’ will be launched on 30 March.
4.36pm, 4 Mar 2026

A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT Rory McIlroy’s journey to winning the Masters and completing the career Grand Slam, will be launched on 30 March.

Prime Video have released a trailer today for ‘Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait.’ 

The feature-length documentary explores McIlroy’s quest to becoming a Masters champion, and just the sixth professional golfer in history to achieve the career Grand Slam. 

The trailer includes clips of McIlroy talking about the devastation of losing out on Masters glory in 2011, and how the tournament tormented him for 14 years.

The documentary will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Sports On Prime / YouTube

