McIlroy and Reed joint leaders after first round of Dubai Desert Classic

RORY MCILROY AND Patrick Reed commanded the golfing headlines earlier this week, and now the pair are joint leaders after the first round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic concluded.

After yesterday’s rain delay, the action has finished for the opening round at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai with McIlroy and Reed both having shot six-under par 66.

Earlier this week the pair were in the spotlight with Reed throwing a tee towards McIlroy after being snubbed by the world number one. Reed branded McIlroy ‘an immature little child’ for his conduct.

McIlroy earlier had stated he felt no ‘need to acknowledge’ Reed, referencing the legal action the USA golfer is taking on several fronts following his decision to join the LIV Golf series.

The pair are one shot clear of France’s Victor Perez, last Sunday’s winner of the Abu Dhabi Championship, and Belgian Thomas Pieters.

More to follow…