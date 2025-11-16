More Stories
Rory McIlroy today.
Rory McIlroy wins fourth Race to Dubai in a row and seventh in total

Northern Irishman finishes second at DP World Tour Championship.
12.42pm, 16 Nov 2025
RORY McILROY HAS won his fourth Race to Dubai in a row after finishing second at the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy forced a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick with a stunning eagle putt on the 18th. 

Yet he found the penalty area on the first play-off hole, and then the bunker. He could not conjure another long putt and so Fitzpatrick closed out for the victory in Dubai. 

The Northern Irishman has now won seven Order of Merits, which moves him one ahead of Seve Ballesteros and one behind Colin Montgomerie. 

The Race to Dubai, formerly known as the European Tour’s Order of Merit, is a competition where golfers accumulate points from DP World Tour events and major championships during the season.

More to follow . . . 

