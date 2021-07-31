McIlroy and Lowry chase Schauffele on stacked Olympic leaderboard

McIlroy and Lowry are three and four shots off the lead respectively.

AMERICA’S XANDER SCHAUFFELE leads the Olympic golf tournament by a single shot ahead of Sunday’s final round.

But Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both inside the top 10 after excellent third rounds and poised to launch a serious medal bid at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

McIlroy had six birdies and two bogeys on his way to a four-under par 67 which leaves him on 11-under par in a tie for fifth place, three shots behind Schauffele on 14-under.

Lowry is a further shot adrift after he drained a huge par putt on the 18th to sign for a three-under 68.

That was good enough to leave him on 10-under par and in a share of ninth place.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama sits in second place on a stacked leaderboard on 13-under, with Paul Casey and Carlos Ortiz sharing third place on 12-under.

More to follow…