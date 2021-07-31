Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Advertisement

McIlroy and Lowry chase Schauffele on stacked Olympic leaderboard

Irish duo set their sights on medals after excellent third rounds.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 8:35 AM
10 minutes ago 608 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5511229
McIlroy and Lowry are three and four shots off the lead respectively.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
McIlroy and Lowry are three and four shots off the lead respectively.
McIlroy and Lowry are three and four shots off the lead respectively.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AMERICA’S XANDER SCHAUFFELE leads the Olympic golf tournament by a single shot ahead of Sunday’s final round.

But Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both inside the top 10 after excellent third rounds and poised to launch a serious medal bid at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

McIlroy had six birdies and two bogeys on his way to a four-under par 67 which leaves him on 11-under par in a tie for fifth place, three shots behind Schauffele on 14-under.

Lowry is a further shot adrift after he drained a huge par putt on the 18th to sign for a three-under 68.

That was good enough to leave him on 10-under par and in a share of ninth place.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama sits in second place on a stacked leaderboard on 13-under, with Paul Casey and Carlos Ortiz sharing third place on 12-under.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie