McIlroy and Lowry chase Schauffele on stacked Olympic leaderboard

AMERICA’S XANDER SCHAUFFELE leads the Olympic golf tournament by a single shot ahead of Sunday’s final round.
But Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both inside the top 10 after excellent third rounds and poised to launch a serious medal bid at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
McIlroy had six birdies and two bogeys on his way to a four-under par 67 which leaves him on 11-under par in a tie for fifth place, three shots behind Schauffele on 14-under.
Lowry is a further shot adrift after he drained a huge par putt on the 18th to sign for a three-under 68.
That was good enough to leave him on 10-under par and in a share of ninth place.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama sits in second place on a stacked leaderboard on 13-under, with Paul Casey and Carlos Ortiz sharing third place on 12-under.
