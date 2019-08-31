This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 31 August, 2019
Late bogeys leave McIlroy with a share of fifth in Switzerland

The Northern Irishman started the day 10 under par and was unable to sustain the form he struck yesterday.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 7:46 PM
35 minutes ago
McIlroy plays his way out of the sand yesterday.
Image: AP/PA Images
McIlroy plays his way out of the sand yesterday.
McIlroy plays his way out of the sand yesterday.
Image: AP/PA Images

 

A BOGEY-BOGEY finish left Rory McIlroy with a round of -1 at the European Masters today.

He is still well in the hunt for tomorrow’s final round, however, as he sits 11 under par, four off leader Andres Romero.

Also in the chasing pack behind the Argentine are Tommy Fleetwood, Gavin Green (-12) and Wade Ormsby (-13).

Moving day in Switzerland promised much for McIlroy after he went into the weekend on the back of rounds of 67 and 63. He couldn’t sustain that rate of scoring though and bogeyed the first hole.

The Co Down man shot his way back into the red numbers with birdies on the second, seventh, 10th and 12th. But his fifth birdie of the day came on 15 aftera bogey on 14, one of three shots he picked up in the final five holes.

Tied in fifth with McIlroy is Finn Kallie Samooja, who shot the round of the day – an eight-under-par 62 which included an Eagle Two on the seventh hole. Italy’s Lorenzo Gagli also sits on -11.

