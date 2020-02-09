Roscommon too strong for Clare at the Hyde despite early red card

Roscommon 1-08

Clare 0-04

JOHN FALLON reports from Hyde Park

ROSCOMMON SECURED THEIR first win of this season’s Allianz League against a Clare side who failed to score from play until injury-time in this Division Two clash at Hyde Park.

Clare, who beat Kildare last time out, didn’t get their first score until the 51st minute and never looked like backing up that victory.

Roscommon played with the strong wind in the opening half and built up a 0-6 to 0-0 lead despite having wing-back Niall Daly sent off for picking up two yellow cards after 23 minutes.

Clare failed to score and didn’t register a wide as they kept as many men as possible behind the ball.

But it took a good interception from Roscommon goalkeeper Colm Lavin to prevent a goal for Clare after 16 minutes when David Tubridy passed across for what would have been a certain score for Keelan Sexton had the Éire Óg man not dived out and saved.

Roscommon built up a 0-3 to 0-0 lead after 11 minutes with full-back Brian Stack, corner-forward Cathal Cregg and free-taker Cian McKeon hitting the range.

But they only managed three more points before the break as Clare got plenty of men back and Roscommon didn’t go direct but Ciaran Lennon, McKeon with a second free and Cregg with another effort from play giving them a six-point interval advantage.

McKeon extended their lead with a free five minutes after the restart and Conor Daly had a goal shot deflected for a 45 before David Tubridy finally got Clare’s opening score after 51 minutes when he landed a free from 45 metres.

Roscommon, with Brian Stack and Enda Smith excellent, continued to play possession football against the wind and deprived Clare of the ball for long periods.

Clare went down to 14 men when midfielder Ciaran Russell picked up a black card eight minutes from time and then he received a straight red on his return after an off the ball incident.

A couple of late frees from Tubridy and Eoin Cleary and then a fisted effort from Jack Morrissey cut the gap to four but Noel Gately finished a rebound to the net to wrap up the win for a Roscommon side who finished with 13 men when Conor Daly got a black card.

Scorers for Roscommon: Noel Gately 1-0, Cian McKeon 0-3 (3f), Cathal Cregg 0-2, Ciaran Lennon 0-1, Brian Stack 0-1, Enda Smith 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: David Tubridy 0-2 (0-2f), Eoin Cleary 0-1 (f), Jack Morrissey 0-1.

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

4 Mark Richardson (Padraig Pearses)

3 Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

2 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

7 Richard Hughes (Roscommon Gaels)

6 Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5 Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8 Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9 Enda Smith (Boyle)

10 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

11 Cian McKeon (Boyle)

12 Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses)

13 Donie Smith (Boyle)

14 Ciaran Lennon (Clann nan Gael)

15 Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

Subs

24 Noel Gately (Creggs) for D Smith (35)

23 Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s) for O’Rourke (half-time)

21 Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels) for Cathal Cregg (65)

20 Conor Hussey (Michael Glavey’s) for Lennon (67-70)

20 Hussey for Hughes (71)

Clare

1. Stephen Ryan (Kilrush Shamrock)

4. Gordon Kelly (St Joseph’s Milltown Malbay)

3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)

2. Kevin Harnett (Meelick)

7. Dean Ryan (Na Fianna, Dublin)

6. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare)

5. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)

8. Ciaran Russell (Eire Og, Ennis)

9. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10. Sean Collins (Cratloe)

15. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

12. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

11. Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s Milltown Malbay)

13. Gearoid O’Brien (Kilrush Shamrocks)

14. David Tubridy (Doonbeg)

Subs

22. Jack Morrissey (Cooraclare) for O’Brien (50)

26. Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s) for Ryan (55)

19. Dale Masterson (St Breckan’s) for O’Connor (61)

20. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart) for Sexton (66)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!