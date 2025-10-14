Roscommon lead the way as seven counties honoured in Champion 15 selection

NICKEY RACKARD CUP winners Roscommon lead the way in this year’s Champion 15 selection, claiming four spots on the team, with a further six counties also represented.

Enda Lawless claims the goalkeeper jersey and is supported by fellow Rossies in Mark Ward and Conor Cosgrove in defence, while forward Sean Canning’s brilliant 1-2 helped his side claim the Nickey Rackard Cup.

Mayo’s Oisín Greally takes the final spot in the full backline, while his team-mates Daniel Huane and Liam Lavin are also included.

The backline is completed by London’s Christy Ring winners Conor Byrne and Enda Egan, along with Derry’s defeated finalist Ruairí Ó Mianáin. Forward Sean Glynn is another London representative, while Derry’s Eamon Conway joins Huane at midfield.

New York player David Mangan’s 1-7 earned him the man-of-the-match award in the Lory Meagher Cup final, while Cavan’s Liam O’Brien and Wicklow’s Pádraig Doyle are also to be honoured.

The awards will be presented at a gala black-tie function in Croke Park this Friday night.

The award show will be streamed live on the GAA YouTube channel and GAA.ie from 7pm and will also feature the awards for the Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year – as well as the presentation of the overall Players of the Year in these championships.

Tomorrow will see the Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the year announced and the Tailteann Cup team of the year will then be announced on Thursday.

Champion 15 Team of the Year:

1. Enda Lawless (Roscommon) (Nickey Rackard)

2. Mark Ward (Roscommon) (Nickey Rackard)

3. Conor Byrne (London) (Christy Ring)

4. Oisín Greally (Mayo) (Nickey Rackard)

5. Enda Egan (London) (Christy Ring)

6. Conor Cosgrove (Roscommon) (Nickey Rackard)

7. Ruairí Ó Mianáin (Derry) (Christy Ring)

8. Daniel Huane (Mayo) (Nickey Rackard)

9. Eamon Conway (Derry) (Christy Ring)

10. Liam O’Brien (Cavan) (Lory Meagher)

11. Sean Glynn (London) (Christy Ring)

12. David Mangan (New York) (Lory Meagher)

13. Sean Canning (Roscommon) (Nickey Rackard)

14. Pádraig Doyle (Wicklow) (Christy Ring)

15. Liam Lavin (Mayo) (Nickey Rackard)