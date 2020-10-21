Roscommon player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of clash with Cavan

ROSCOMMON GAA OFFICIALS have revealed that an unnamed member of the county’s senior football has returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The news was confirmed this evening in a statement, which added that Anthony Cunningham’s side have committed to fulfilling Saturday’s clash with Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park in the final round of Allianz League fixtures.

“On receipt of instructions from the HSE in conjunction with our medical team, the members of the panel and management who have been deemed to be close contacts have now been referred for testing and have also begun their period of restricted movement,” the statement explains.

“These panel members and management will only rejoin the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE. The senior football management and panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and Public Health guidelines.”

Thanks to last weekend’s win over Armagh, Roscommon sit atop Division Two, with a two-point buffer separating them from the Orchard County and Westmeath.