'Staying in Division 1 is really important' - Roscommon aim to escape football league limbo

HOW DO YOU solve a problem like the Roscommon footballers?

Throughout the last decade, they have hovered between Division 1 and Division 2 after winning Division 3 and Division 2 titles in 2014 and 2015. But their primary residence has been the second tier.

Aside from the 2016 and 2023 campaigns, Roscommon have been relegated from Division 1 on four occasions. That puts them, according to former Roscommon forward Conor Devaney, as the “eighth or ninth best team in the country”.

It’s a kind of football limbo where they are within touching distance of the leading pack, but always just out of reach.

To their credit, they have bounced back up to the top bracket in the season after each fall, although they came close to losing that record this year.

Westmeath, who had lost all five games heading into the final round, stunned Roscommon with a draw after a second-half comeback. Fortunately for Davy Burke’s side, Cork defeated Cavan and Louth edged out Meath to ensure that one point would be enough to elevate Roscommon once again.

The primrose and blue emerged as early frontrunners for promotion with three wins from the first three games. But for Devaney, the second half of Roscommon’s campaign, which included losses to Meath and Cavan, made for less inspiring viewing.

Roscommon manager Davy Burke Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

“It is unusual that you would get promoted on nine points. They started off very well, a few great wins and the last three or four games have proven very difficult.

“The expectation was that Westmeath would almost be a guaranteed victory [for Roscommon]. It’s ended up as a game that Roscommon couldn’t win whereas every other team managed to beat them. I think that side is a bit a disappointing, not to finish with a win. And then it was pure luck that we got into the league final because the results of the other games went against form.

“Westmeath took over at midfield where we were playing our best football, winning most of our kickouts. We didn’t take our scores, didn’t take the right options that we were doing in the first half.”

The next step in Roscommon’s evolution is consolidating their place in Division 1 over a longer period. In turn, that would help push them out of that 8/9 ranking position. Their championship form reflects that.

They have contested five Connacht finals in the last 10 years — six if you include the 2016 replay defeat to Galway — winning twice in 2017 and 2019, and are the reigning Connacht U20 champions. Roscommon are regular contenders at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage too.

They competed in the Super 8s competition in 2018 and 2019, lost the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final to Cork in 2023 and shocked Tyrone at the same stage last year before bowing out to eventual All-Ireland winners Armagh in the quarter-final.

Roscommon lost Ruaidhrí Fallon to a sending off that day and were also without key forward Ciarán Murtagh who stepped away from inter-county football for the year.

The St Faithleach’s star has scored 2-22 (2 two-pointers) upon his celebrated return in 2025.

“I’ve played with him an awful lot,” says Devaney, “And I still think he’s the best player Roscommon have and have had over the last 10 years. He’s absolutely crucial to Roscommon. A lot of players score because he’s on the pitch. Enda [Smith] scores more when Ciarán’s on the pitch. Diarmuid [Murtagh] scores more when Ciarán’s on the pitch.

“He really links the play. He gets everyone moving and he’s the man you need to get the ball to with his kick-passing range.”

Conor Devaney battling for possession with Mayo's Keith Higgins in the 2017 All-Ireland quarter-final replay. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Devaney also contested an All-Ireland quarter-final with Roscommon in 2017 where Mayo were 4-19 to 0-9 winners after a replay.

“We got hammered in the replay,” he recalls. “So, you might have one chance and you have to make it count. That was my chance to get to a semi-final and we should have taken it. Mayo regrouped and the game was over after 10 minutes the next day in Croke Park.”

On Saturday, they face Monaghan in the Division 2 final before a quick turnaround for their Connacht opener against London the following week. Roscommon will be heavy favourites to win that game, but a bigger challenge will quickly come into view for the semi-final.

Connacht champions, and All-Ireland finalists, Galway also have to travel to open their provincial campaign, and should they successfully manage their trip to New York, Roscommon will be facing Division 1 opposition at the end of April.

“The pace and energy is at quite a lower level in Division 2 than it is in Division 1,” Devaney says. “That poses a difficulty when the league is so close to championship.

“To get up to that level in a matter of weeks might be difficult. That’s why staying in Division 1 is really important. You’re playing at almost championship level by the end of the league. We had two exceptions in recent years with Armagh and Dublin who won the All-Ireland from Division 2. But in the normal run of things, that doesn’t seem to happen too much.

“Davy doesn’t know more than six or seven of his starting team for championship. You could argue that’s a good thing but you’re getting very close to championship and you might not know more than six or seven of your starting players. A lot might depend on Saturday night against Monaghan.”

Establishing a foothold in Division 1 will be Roscommon’s first goal to work towards in 2026. That goes hand in hand with breaking through the quarter-final barrier.

But for now, there is Division 2 silverware on the line, and a game in Croke Park which could benefit them if they can get to the quarter-final stage again this season. The work to get out of football limbo awaits.