This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shane Walsh imperious as Joyce's Galway seal FBD League

Roscommon were beaten by six points at Hyde Park today.

By Daragh Small Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,395 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4970525
Shane Walsh with Roscommon's Shane Killoran during today's FBD League decider.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Shane Walsh with Roscommon's Shane Killoran during today's FBD League decider.
Shane Walsh with Roscommon's Shane Killoran during today's FBD League decider.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Roscommon 0-11

Galway 1-14

Daragh Small reports at Hyde Park

PADRAIC JOYCE HAS his first piece of silverware as Galway manager after his side captured the Connacht FBD League at Dr Hyde Park.

Galway went into the break with a 0-7 to 0-5 advantage following an efficient second quarter showing against the reigning champions.

They were wasteful before then and Roscommon had raced into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead until Robert Finnerty scored a couple of points and the exquisite Shane Walsh hit red-hot form.

Walsh scored the all-important goal on the resumption and a comeback was killed off in an impressive early season win even though Eamonn Brannigan was sent-off for dissent in the 62nd minute.

With star forward Conor Cox missing through injury, Donie Smith was drafted into the Roscommon starting 15, and he shot the first of their four early wides. But they did score first when his brother, Enda Smith, set up Niall Kilroy in the ninth minute.

Galway were showing plenty of invention and with Adrian Varley the ideal link man up front, captain Walsh scored following a nicely worked move in the 12th minute.

Andrew Glennon and Ciaran Lennon scored two points in a minute to push Roscommon clear only for Michael Boyle to step up and land another wonderful effort from distance. It was only 0-3 to 0-2 after the opening 15 minutes but there were some flashes of brilliance from both sides, with Richard Hughes getting through on goal only to see his shot finish just above Ronan Ó Beoláin’s Galway crossbar.

Donie Smith scored a free while down the other end Finnerty reduced the arrears with two points of his own. The game threatened to boil over with five yellow cards flashed before Enda Smith was sent to the sin-bin when he dragged Walsh down, right in front of the referee in the 34th minute.

niall-daly-and-enda-smith-with-paul-conroy-scuffle Roscommon's Niall Daly and Enda Smith scuffle with Galway's Paul Conroy. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

David Murray was the next Roscommon player to go in Jerome Henry’s book while Shane Walsh scored three frees in a row to give Galway a 0-7 to 0-5 half-time lead. Less than two minutes into the second half Galway had their goal, Walsh slotting home the penalty after he was fouled by David Murray.

He quickly added a free and Galway’s lead was put to 1-8 to 0-5 and after an uncharacteristic miss, Walsh brought his tally to 1-6.

And after Lennon broke Roscommon’s 20-minute wait for a score, he doubled up on that and the deficit was back to five with Galway wing-back Cillian McDaid in the sin-bin.

Cathal Cregg got in on the act and when Lennon scored his third point of the half it was 1-9 to 0-9 in the 53rd minute. But Seán Mulkerrin advanced from full-back to score a crucial point in response.

Brannigan was sent-off on a straight red card with eight minutes remaining but Galway held on, with Paul Conroy sealing it.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciaran Lennon 0-5 (3f), Donie Smith 0-2 (1f), Niall Kilroy 0-1, Andrew Glennon 0-1, Richard Hughes 0-1, Cathal Cregg 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 1-8 (1-0 pen, 6f), Robert Finnerty 0-2, Paul Conroy 0-2, Michael Boyle 0-1, Seán Mulkerrin 0-1.

ROSCOMMON

1. Patrick O’Malley (Westport)

4. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
2. Mark Richardson (Padraig Pearses)
17. David Neary (Strokestown)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
7. Richard Hughes (Roscommon Gaels)

8. Luke Mollahan (Elphin)
9. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
11. Enda Smith (Boyle)
12. Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels)

13. Andrew Glennon (Michael Glavey’s)
14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
24. Donie Smith (Boyle)

Subs: 

25. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for Mollahan (40)
26. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for F Cregg (44)
15. Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s) for Neary (45)
28. Cian McKeon (Boyle) for Glennon (50, inj)
30. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glavey’s) for Killoran (67).

GALWAY 

1. Ronan Ó Beoláin (Micheal Breathnach)

17. Colin Murray (Mountbellew-Moylough)
3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)
4. Johnny Duane (St James’)

5. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)
9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)
22. Finian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)
12. Michael Boyle (Killererin)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
15. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

Subs:

2. Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for Murray (6, inj)
21. Paul Conroy (St James’) for Kelly (29)
19. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars) for Boyle (50)
25. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Finnerty (51)
23. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen) for Ó Laoí (62).

 The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie