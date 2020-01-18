Shane Walsh imperious as Joyce's Galway seal FBD League

Roscommon 0-11

Galway 1-14

Daragh Small reports at Hyde Park

PADRAIC JOYCE HAS his first piece of silverware as Galway manager after his side captured the Connacht FBD League at Dr Hyde Park.

Galway went into the break with a 0-7 to 0-5 advantage following an efficient second quarter showing against the reigning champions.

They were wasteful before then and Roscommon had raced into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead until Robert Finnerty scored a couple of points and the exquisite Shane Walsh hit red-hot form.

Walsh scored the all-important goal on the resumption and a comeback was killed off in an impressive early season win even though Eamonn Brannigan was sent-off for dissent in the 62nd minute.

With star forward Conor Cox missing through injury, Donie Smith was drafted into the Roscommon starting 15, and he shot the first of their four early wides. But they did score first when his brother, Enda Smith, set up Niall Kilroy in the ninth minute.

Galway were showing plenty of invention and with Adrian Varley the ideal link man up front, captain Walsh scored following a nicely worked move in the 12th minute.

Andrew Glennon and Ciaran Lennon scored two points in a minute to push Roscommon clear only for Michael Boyle to step up and land another wonderful effort from distance. It was only 0-3 to 0-2 after the opening 15 minutes but there were some flashes of brilliance from both sides, with Richard Hughes getting through on goal only to see his shot finish just above Ronan Ó Beoláin’s Galway crossbar.

Donie Smith scored a free while down the other end Finnerty reduced the arrears with two points of his own. The game threatened to boil over with five yellow cards flashed before Enda Smith was sent to the sin-bin when he dragged Walsh down, right in front of the referee in the 34th minute.

Roscommon's Niall Daly and Enda Smith scuffle with Galway's Paul Conroy. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

David Murray was the next Roscommon player to go in Jerome Henry’s book while Shane Walsh scored three frees in a row to give Galway a 0-7 to 0-5 half-time lead. Less than two minutes into the second half Galway had their goal, Walsh slotting home the penalty after he was fouled by David Murray.

He quickly added a free and Galway’s lead was put to 1-8 to 0-5 and after an uncharacteristic miss, Walsh brought his tally to 1-6.

And after Lennon broke Roscommon’s 20-minute wait for a score, he doubled up on that and the deficit was back to five with Galway wing-back Cillian McDaid in the sin-bin.

Cathal Cregg got in on the act and when Lennon scored his third point of the half it was 1-9 to 0-9 in the 53rd minute. But Seán Mulkerrin advanced from full-back to score a crucial point in response.

Brannigan was sent-off on a straight red card with eight minutes remaining but Galway held on, with Paul Conroy sealing it.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciaran Lennon 0-5 (3f), Donie Smith 0-2 (1f), Niall Kilroy 0-1, Andrew Glennon 0-1, Richard Hughes 0-1, Cathal Cregg 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 1-8 (1-0 pen, 6f), Robert Finnerty 0-2, Paul Conroy 0-2, Michael Boyle 0-1, Seán Mulkerrin 0-1.

ROSCOMMON

1. Patrick O’Malley (Westport)

4. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

2. Mark Richardson (Padraig Pearses)

17. David Neary (Strokestown)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

7. Richard Hughes (Roscommon Gaels)

8. Luke Mollahan (Elphin)

9. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

11. Enda Smith (Boyle)

12. Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels)

13. Andrew Glennon (Michael Glavey’s)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

24. Donie Smith (Boyle)

Subs:

25. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for Mollahan (40)

26. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for F Cregg (44)

15. Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s) for Neary (45)

28. Cian McKeon (Boyle) for Glennon (50, inj)

30. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glavey’s) for Killoran (67).

GALWAY

1. Ronan Ó Beoláin (Micheal Breathnach)

17. Colin Murray (Mountbellew-Moylough)

3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)

4. Johnny Duane (St James’)

5. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

22. Finian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)

12. Michael Boyle (Killererin)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

15. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

Subs:

2. Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for Murray (6, inj)

21. Paul Conroy (St James’) for Kelly (29)

19. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars) for Boyle (50)

25. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Finnerty (51)

23. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen) for Ó Laoí (62).

