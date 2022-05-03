Do you agree with Roy Keane's ultimate Man United Premier League XI team?

ROY KEANE SELECTED plenty of familiar faces in his ultimate Man United team of the Premier League era, which he revealed on last night’s edition of Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.’

The Old Trafford legend was making his selection following his former club’s 3-0 win over Brentford, picking a 4-4-2 formation for his side.

Advertisement

Keane’s former teammates including Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville and fellow Cork man Denis Irwin all made the cut in his defensive selection.

David Beckham, Paul Ince, Ryan Giggs and Bryan Robson all got the nod from Keane too, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney partner together up front.

“I’ll be driving back to Manchester tonight and I’m upset about the lads I left out,” Keane said during the broadcast about the players he was forced to omit. “Apologies, you can’t please everybody.”

"We'd obviously play with a high line!" 🤣



David Beckham 🌟 Rooney 🙌 @GNev2 👀



Roy Keane reveals his ULTIMATE Man Utd Premier League XI 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7nhb19EljG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2022

Roy Keane’s Man Utd Premier League XI: Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Gary Pallister, Jaap Stam, Denis Irwin; David Beckham, Paul Ince, Bryan Robson, Ryan Giggs; Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney. So, what do you think of Keane’s choices? Let us know in the comment section below.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!