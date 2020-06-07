'If I could choose one player from 1999, it would be Roy Keane'

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has said Roy Keane is the former team mate that he would most like in his current Manchester United team.

Solskjaer said Cork-man Keane would be his No1 choice if he could transport a player from the 1999 treble winning side into the present day. Although he admitted he would find a way of sneaking Paul Scholes in ‘through the back door’.

“That’s not fair that’s very unfair. I can only have one?,” Solskjaer said in an interview with ShivNavarFoundation.



“I would probably pick, can I pick two? They didn’t even play the final [against Bayern Munich]. Roy Keane and Paul Scholes. I think I would pick those two.

“It’s unfair to Cristiano Ronaldo who is the best player in the world of course. I played with him so I would like to have him in my team as well but Keane and Scholes, what an unbelievable midfield.”

The Manchester United manager added: “I don’t think we considered them being away because we were so confident in our own ability and of course the manager had a difficult decision to make because he was going to play with Jesper Blomqvist and Ryan Giggs in the same team.

“They used to play on the left, it’s natural that those two came in and I think he did maybe a good decision bringing David Beckham in the middle. I think that says everything about how good a squad we were that we still could win it.

“If I choose one I would say Roy Keane because of all the influence that he gave, and how he influenced the whole team. I would pick Roy but I’d sneak Paul Scholes in the back door so we can get two.”