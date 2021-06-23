Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes': Roy Keane questions Mount and Chilwell

The England duo are isolating after being deemed close contacts of Billy Gilmour’s Covid positive.

Keane: 'When you’ve been to war, why would you want to chat to someone for that long?'

ROY KEANE HAS questioned why Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell spoke to Billy Gilmour for so long – and claims he never speaks to anyone for more than five minutes.

Mount and Chilwell were ruled out of England’s European Championship clash with the Czech Republic and must remain in isolation until the start of next week after it emerged they had been in contact with Scotland’s Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The three players are all team-mates at Chelsea and were seen talking together after the goalless draw at Wembley last Friday.

It is believed their conversation continued after the players left the field and headed down the tunnel, and it is there that problems are understood to have arisen.

Speaking on ITV, former Manchester United captain Keane said: “The only thing I’d be critical of is why would you want to speak an opposition player – I don’t care if it’s your (club) team-mate or not – for 20 minutes?

“I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes. After a game when you’ve been to war against somebody why would you want to chat to someone for that long? They could have used a bit more common sense.”

Source: ITV Sport/YouTube

