This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This idea that all Premier League players should take a pay cut is nonsense' - Keane

The former Manchester United captain has sympathy for footballers who are being criticised during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Ben Blake Friday 24 Apr 2020, 12:07 PM
19 minutes ago 1,525 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5083050
Keane speaking on Sky Sports this morning.
Image: YouTube
Keane speaking on Sky Sports this morning.
Keane speaking on Sky Sports this morning.
Image: YouTube

ROY KEANE BELIEVES Premier League players should “stick to their guns” when it comes to pay cuts. 

There have been calls for footballers plying their trade in England’s top flight to take a 30% wage reduction on their eye-watering salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic, with global sport currently suspended. 

While that suggestion was met by opposition from the players, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is spearheaded a new ‘Players Together’ initiative, which has been set up to aid the UK’s NHS and associated charities. 

Ex-Man United and Ireland captain Keane has sympathy for Premier League players, and says he wouldn’t agree to less money if he was still playing at one of the world’s richest clubs. 

“There is pressure on players at the really big clubs, clubs with wealthy owners, to take pay cuts,” he told The Football Show on Sky Sports this morning.

“The way I look at it now, particularly after the way I left Manchester United, I wouldn’t take a pay cut from anybody if I was at one of the bigger clubs.

“I know there is pressure on players, but it is nobody’s business what you do with your wages. You take your wages and if you want to be generous, go ahead and do it. I don’t think players should feel pressured by clubs, particularly the bigger clubs, to take pay cuts.

“They have signed a contract, and your contract with a club is a personal matter. This idea that all players should take a pay cut, or that all the players have to do this, I think that is nonsense. It’s up to the individual.

If they want to stick to their guns and say they want their full wages when you’ve got a billionaire in the background, do it. Don’t be swayed by some sort of pressure from the media, who write lies anyway about certain players.

“There is a lot of speculation out there, I don’t think anybody should believe anything they are reading about what players are doing. I am really surprised at the amount of people jumping on the bandwagon with the criticism of the players, it’s nobody’s business.

“I’m talking about the top clubs here with the really wealthy owners, obviously the clubs in the owner leagues are having to make sacrifices, but the players at the top at clubs that have the money, stick to your guns.”

Source: Light Yagami/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie