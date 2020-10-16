No shortage of live championship action as RTÉ unveil upcoming GAA coverage

The Munster hurling meeting of Limerick and Clare kicks off the national broadcaster's championship coverage.

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED its busy line-up of GAA coverage over the next few weeks ahead of the resumption of the 2020 inter-county season.

20 games will be shown on The Sunday Game Live with 16 more available on these shores through GAAGO, as RTÉ bring fans plenty of live GAA championship action from the provincial stages right up to the All-Ireland football final under the bright lights of Croke Park on 19 December.

The TV schedule kicks off this weekend as the National League returns, and the national broadcaster’s cameras head to the Athletic Grounds on Saturday evening as Armagh host Roscommon (throw-in 5.15pm, RTÉ2 and RTÉ player).

The Munster hurling quarter-final battle of Clare and Limerick in Thurles next Sunday, 25 October, opens their championship coverage.

Several other mouth-watering provincial battles will also be screened, along with the entire knockout stages of the All-Ireland camogie championship and the Joe McDonagh Cup final for the first time ever.

Former Kerry football boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice, All-Ireland winning Galway hurling manager Micheál Donoghue and Mayo ladies football and Aussie Rules great Cora Staunton will join a stellar line-up of football and hurling pundits, listed further below.

“If the public health situation allows, RTÉ Sport will produce more live games this year than ever before, across television, radio and online, in addition to working with our partners in GAAGO to ensure supporters have access to our national games in an exceptional year,” RTÉ Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett says.

“Bringing additional games to the public during this uncertain time is core to RTÉ’s public service remit, and we look forward to working with BBC Northern Ireland to ensure the maximum number of games are made available to the audience.”

There are also games being streamed live online this weekend. Earlier this week, the Camogie Association announced an unprecedented number of games will be covered live during the All-Ireland championship.

Competition sponsors Liberty Insurance will provide coverage on their Facebook page of the senior Group 2 game between Kilkenny and Waterford in Walsh Park on Saturday at 2pm.

Elsewhere, Munster GAA have confirmed that they will be offering live-streams of their minor hurling and football championship ties over the next few weeks. Two of the minor hurling championship quarter-finals taking place this weekend will be streamed live on the Munster GAA Facebook page.

Cork take on Clare in Thurles on Saturday at 1pm, while Kerry and Tipperary will square off on Sunday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm.

Coverage includes:

20 live games on RTÉ One, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player

12 live All-Ireland Championship games streamed on GAAGO

Four live games on the RTÉ News channel

All live games also available on-demand on RTÉ Player, alongside additional clips and extras for each game

Exclusive national coverage of every match in both codes on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport

Camogie quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player with All-Ireland Championship highlights on the Sunday Game

16 live Allianz Leagues games streamed on GAAGO

Live TV coverage of the Joe McDonagh Cup final for the first time on the Sunday Game Live

60 live games across football and hurling on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The Sunday Game Live and The Saturday Game Live fixtures:

25 October: MSHC – Clare v Limerick - 3.45pm

31 October: LSHC – Wexford v Galway – 6.15pm

1 November: USFC – Donegal v Tyrone – 1.30pm

1 November: MSHC – Tipperary v Limerick – 4.00pm

8 November: CSFC – Roscommon/London v Mayo/Leitrim - 1.30pm

8 November: MSFC – Cork v Kerry - 4.00pm

14 November: Camogie quarter-finals

14 November: LSHC – Leinster final - 6.15pm

15 November: CSFC – Connacht final – 1.30pm

15 November: MSHC – Munster final – 4.00pm

21 November: All-Ireland hurling semi-finals 1.15pm

21 November: LSFC – Leinster final – TBC

22 NOV MSFC – Munster final – 1.30pm

22 NOV USFC – Ulster final - 4.00pm

28 November: Camogie semi-finals – TBC

28 November: All-Ireland hurling semi-final - 6.00pm

29 November: All-Ireland hurling semi-final – 3.30pm

5 December: All-Ireland football semi-final - 6.00pm

6 December: All-Ireland football semi-final - 6.00pm

12 December: All-Ireland camogie final - TBC

13 December: Joe McDonagh Cup final – 1pm

13 DEC All-Ireland hurling final 3.30pm

19 December: All-Ireland football final 5.00pm

Panels will include:

Cora Staunton, Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Micheál Donoghue, Bríd Stack, Oisin McConville, Tomás Ó Sé, Kevin McStay, Denise Masterson, Ciarán Whelan, Valerie Mulcahy, Ursula Jacob, Brendan Cummins, John Mullane, Brian Carroll, Anne Marie Hayes, Shane McGrath, Anthony Daly, Jackie Tyrrell, Donal Óg Cusack, Henry Shefflin, Colm Cooper, Colm O’Rourke, Pat Spillane, Tomás Mulcahy, Michael Duignan, Derek McGrath, Seán Cavanagh, Bernard Flynn, Eamon O’Hara and Aidan O’Rourke.

