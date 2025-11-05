More Stories
Inside Sport's Marie Crowe and Jacqui Hurley. RTÉ
RTÉ announce new daily sports radio show - presented by Jacqui Hurley and Marie Crowe

‘Inside Sport’ will air from 6pm on weekdays.
9.51pm, 5 Nov 2025
8

RTÉ RADIO 1 is launching a new daily sports show, presented by Jacqui Hurley and Marie Crowe.

‘Inside Sport’ will air from 6pm next Monday, with RTÉ Radio 1 announcing its new weekday schedule today.

The early-evening sports show will “bring the latest news, previews and reactions, live updates and straight-talking insight from guests and pundits”.

Hurley and Crowe have been long-time presenters and broadcasters for RTÉ, working across live matches and on programmes like The Sunday Game, Radio 1′s Sunday Sport, and 2fm’s Game On.

“Looking forward to getting started next week,” the duo wrote in a joint social media post.

Tara Campbell, Head of RTÉ Radio 1, said the station’s new schedule “brings fresh voices and sharp conversation in a vibrant new line-up”. 

She added: “There are new presenters, new programmes and revised timeslots, all while maintaining RTÉ Radio 1’s known focus on reliable journalism and first-class entertainment.”

- With reporting from Diarmuid Pepper

