All-Ireland-winning bosses and horse racing winners among RTÉ Manager of the Year nominees

THE NOMINATIONS FOR the 2025 RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year have been announced, with six candidates in the shortlist.

The winner will be announced at the RTÉ Sport Awards 2025 which will take place on Saturday 20 December live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 8.05pm.

Three All-Ireland winners are represented with Jack O’Connor taking his place for the Kerry footballers who won league, Munster and Sam Maguire honours. It was a 39th All Ireland title for Kerry, and O’Connor’s fifth as Manager.

Liam Cahill is also included after leading the Tipperary hurlers to an incredible comeback in the All-Ireland final against Cork. Galway camogie manager Cathal Murray features after guiding the Tribeswomen to glory in 2025.

Champion horse racing trainers Aidan O’Brien and Willie Mullins are in the running after brilliant campaigns respectively.

O’Brien became the outright most successful trainer in the history of the Breeders’ Cup, achieving his 21st victory with Gstaad in the Juvenile Turf at Del Mar.

Mullins won the British and Irish Champion Trainer titles, a record-equalling 10 winners at the Cheltenham Festival, a third Grand National victory, and his first-ever win at the Breeders’ Cup Turf in the USA.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has been nominated after guiding the club to their first domestic double since 1987, and earning a spot in the Uefa Conference League group stage for the third time in four seasons.

2025 RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year – Nominees