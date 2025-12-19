Poll: Who do you think should be named 2025 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year?

‘TIS THE SEASON. Awards season, of course, which goes hand in hand with Christmas every year.

The RTÉ Sport Awards are a big one: they take place on Saturday evening, and will be shown live on RTÉ One from 8.05pm.

Who will follow Paul O’Donovan as the big winner in 2025?

Masters champion Rory McIlroy is the bookmakers’ favourite, having wrapped up his career Grand Slam. He was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year last night.

McIlroy is joined on the RTÉ shortlist by world champions in four different sports – Aoife O’Rourke (boxing), Fiona Murtagh (rowing), Lara Gillespie (cycling), and Orla Comerford (para-athletics).

Kate O’Connor heads up the athletics contingent, her world silver in the heptathlon among four major medals won this year. European Indoor champion Sarah Healy is also nominated.

Football-wise, Budapest hat-trick hero Troy Parrott and Champions League winner Katie McCabe are both in the mix. Roisin Ni Riain, who brought home five medals from World Para-Swimming Championships, history-making cyclist Ben Healy, and three-time Footballer of the Year, David Clifford complete the shortlist.

Stars all around.

Who do you think should be named 2025 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year?

