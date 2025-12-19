More Stories
2025 heroes: Rory McIlroy, Kate O'Connor, Troy Parrott. Alamy/Inpho.
FreeCall it

Poll: Who do you think should be named 2025 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year?

The winner will be crowned on Saturday night.
6.31am, 19 Dec 2025

‘TIS THE SEASON. Awards season, of course, which goes hand in hand with Christmas every year.

The RTÉ Sport Awards are a big one: they take place on Saturday evening, and will be shown live on RTÉ One from 8.05pm.

Who will follow Paul O’Donovan as the big winner in 2025?

Masters champion Rory McIlroy is the bookmakers’ favourite, having wrapped up his career Grand Slam. He was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year last night.

McIlroy is joined on the RTÉ shortlist by world champions in four different sports – Aoife O’Rourke (boxing), Fiona Murtagh (rowing), Lara Gillespie (cycling), and Orla Comerford (para-athletics).

Kate O’Connor heads up the athletics contingent, her world silver in the heptathlon among four major medals won this year. European Indoor champion Sarah Healy is also nominated.

Football-wise, Budapest hat-trick hero Troy Parrott and Champions League winner Katie McCabe are both in the mix. Roisin Ni Riain, who brought home five medals from World Para-Swimming Championships, history-making cyclist Ben Healy, and three-time Footballer of the Year, David Clifford complete the shortlist.

Stars all around.

Who do you think should be named 2025 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year?


Poll Results:

Rory McIlroy (26)
Troy Parrott (13)
David Clifford (11)
Kate O’Connor (8)
Aoife O’Rourke (1)
Ben Healy (1)
Fiona Murtagh (1)
Katie McCabe (1)
Lara Gillespie (1)
Orla Comerford (1)
Roisín Ní Riain (1)
Sarah Healy (1)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie