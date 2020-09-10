RTÉ to screen Shamrock Rovers-AC Milan clash

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ EUROPEAN clash with Serie A side AC Milan will be screened live on RTÉ, the broadcaster have confirmed.

The Europa League second qualifying round tie at Tallaght Stadium, which takes place on Thursday 17 September, will be shown on both RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

With the two-legs concept scrapped owing to the coronavirus in this year’s Europa League qualifiers, the fixture will be a one-off game to determine who progresses further in the competition, with extra-time and penalties a possibility on the night.

Premier Division table toppers Rovers face a Milan side who have yet to start their Serie A season, and who finished sixth last year.

The game, which kicks off at 7pm, is one of the most highly anticipated European fixtures featuring an Irish side in recent years, with stars including Zlatan Ibrahimović and Gianluigi Donnarumma expected to feature for the Italians.

The glamour tie, which spectators will not be allowed to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions, was a reward for Stephen Bradley’s men following a nerve-wracking 12-11 penalty shootout win over Ilves Tampere of Finland in the last round.

Peter Collins will host live coverage, which begins at 6.30pm, with Kenny Cunningham alongside George Hamilton on commentary.