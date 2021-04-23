Republic of Ireland chief scout Higgins confirmed as new Derry City manager

DERRY CITY HAVE announced Ruaidhri Higgins as their new manager, less than 24 hours after the departure of Declan Devine.

Ruaidhrí Higgins began his League of Ireland coaching journey at Dundalk. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Higgins, the Republic of Ireland’s chief scout and a former player at the Brandywell, emerged as the frontrunner for the position yesterday and the Candystripes have moved swiftly to fill the vacancy.

“Derry City FC have appointed Ruaidhrí Higgins as First Team Manager on a three and a half year contract,” the club said in a statement this morning.

“We would like to put on record our thanks to Jonathan Hill FAI CEO & Stephen Kenny First Team Manager of the Republic of Ireland, in granting permission for us to speak to Ruaidhrí.

“We hope our fans will get behind the new management team as we face Sligo Rovers on Saturday evening.”

This comes as 36-year-old Higgins’ first job as a first team manager. He spent eight seasons at the club as a player, lining out under Kenny during his first of two spells there.

📷 @sportsfile pic.twitter.com/uQzfm5PmhF — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) April 23, 2021

The Limavidy native also played for Dundalk, Bohemians and Coleraine, having come through the youth ranks at Coventry City and appeared twice for the Northern Ireland U21s.

Kenny then brought Higgins on board in a coaching capacity at Dundalk, giving him his first break as an opposition analysis. He eventually took the role of assistant coach at the Lilywhites under Vinny Perth, before Kenny recruited him for the Boys In Green.

The FAI is yet to confirm whether Higgins, the new Derry manager, will step away from his international role, meaning there could be more upheaval for Kenny ahead in another departure from his backroom team.

His first task at Derry comes as the Candystripes look for their first win of the season against high-flying Sligo Rovers tomorrow. With just two points from their opening six games, Derry are rock-bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.