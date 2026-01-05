Manchester United confirm sacking of head coach Ruben Amorim

RUBEN AMORIM HAS been sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge.

A statement confirmed this morning that the “club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.”

Darren Fletcher will take interim charge of Wednesday’s game with Burnley.

Club statement: Ruben Amorim. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2026

United are currently sixth in the Premier League and the club statement explained that Amorim has departed as “his will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

The news follows United’s 1-1 draw away to Leeds United yesterday.

After that game, an irate Amorim stressed he is Manchester United’s manager rather than just the coach during an eye-catching press conference in which he told the scouting department and sporting director “to do their job”.

The 40-year-old had alluded to frustration behind the scenes in the build-up to the match as the United boss refused to clarify his recent comments about the club’s transfer plans.

He had looked downbeat when he sidestepped those questions but was more forthcoming when asked on Sunday if he still felt he had confidence from the board.

“Guys, to start with that – and I noticed that you receive selective information about everything – I came here to be the manager of the Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim said.

“And that is clear. I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change, so that was my point.

“I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

With reporting by PA