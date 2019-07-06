Lampard moves fast to tie down Loftus-Cheek on five-year Chelsea deal

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK HAS signed a five-year deal to commit his future to Chelsea, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Loftus-Cheek made 24 Premier League appearances in a breakthrough 2018-19 campaign for the Blues, although only six of these were starts.

And new Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has moved quickly to tie the England international down to fresh terms, with the 23-year-old’s new deal running until 2024.

Loftus-Cheek will miss the start of the new Premier League season as he is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon that ruled him out of both the Europa League final and Nations League Finals.

But he is thrilled to have confirmed his future will remain at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years,” Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea’s official club website. “It’s the place where I’ve grown up playing and hopefully I’ll be playing here for a lot longer.

“At eight or nine years old, of course you never think you’ll be here for so long because you just want to enjoy yourself and play with your friends.

“When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it’s a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future.

I hope to win a lot more trophies with the team and, personally, it’s just about trying to do as well as I can and working hard to be a key player for Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek’s new contract comes after Chelsea sealed a permanent deal for fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who spent last season on loan at the club from Real Madrid.

“We see Ruben as an important part of the squad for many years to come and we are very pleased he also considers his future to be with Chelsea,” said director Marina Granovskaia.

“He is proof of the fantastic work being done in the Chelsea Academy and, in recent seasons, has developed into a first-team regular and an England international.

Under Frank Lampard’s leadership, we believe he will be a key player for Chelsea and we look forward to welcoming him back once he has recovered from his injury.

Loftus-Cheek, who featured for England at the 2018 World Cup, scored 10 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season.

He became the first English player to reach double figures for the club in a single campaign since his new boss Lampard achieved the feat in 2012-13.

