Ruesha Littlejohn facing extended ban for red-card offence in League Cup tie

CRYSTAL PALACE AND Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn is set to see her three-match ban extended after the Football Association said its standard punishment for her sending off during Sunday’s League Cup tie with Leicester City was “clearly insufficient”.

Littlejohn was sent off after appearing to grab Leicester’s Hannah Cain around the neck before slamming her to the ground during Palace’s 3-0 win.

The standard punishment for a red card under the category of violent conduct is a three-match ban, but the FA is entitled to seek a longer ban in the event that it deems an offence “truly exceptional”.

An FA statement said of Littlejohn’s red card: “A claim of clearly insufficient punishment has been submitted against Crystal Palace FC Women’s Ruesha Littlejohn.

“The player was sent off around the 58th minute for violent conduct, and the standard punishment is a three-match ban, but it’s claimed that this penalty is clearly insufficient.”

The case will now be considered by a regulatory commission.

If the claim is successful, the commission will decide a new punishment for Littlejohn. If it is dismissed, the 35-year-old will serve a standard three-match ban.

Littlejohn has until Thursday to respond to the claim against her.

Littlejohn signed for Crystal Palace, who are currently eighth in Women’s Super League 2 after nine games, in September, having had a short spell at Shamrock Rovers earlier this year.

The midfielder is expected to feature in Ireland’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Hungary on 29 November having been included in Carla Ward’s 23-player squad for the game in Malaga, Spain.

You can view the incident in the video below from just after the five-minute mark.