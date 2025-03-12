Advertisement
Ruesha Littlejohn (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers announce signing of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn

87-cap star a huge arrival to Women’s Premier Division.
7.14pm, 12 Mar 2025

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Ruesha Littlejohn has signed for Shamrock Rovers.

The Women’s Premier Division outfit announced the capture of the experienced 87-cap midfielder this evening. 

Littlejohn’s arrival is a huge boost for the Hoops, and for the league in general.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since her departure from English Championship side London City Lionesses in January.

She has had a colourful career to date in England, Scotland and Norway, representing a raft of clubs including Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic.

The Glaswegian made her Ireland senior debut in 2012. She has been a key player for the Girls In Green, scoring seven goals in 87 caps and featuring prominently at the 2023 World Cup.

Rovers opened their league campaign with a dramatic 2-1 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park last weekend. Collie O’Neill’s side welcome champions Athlone Town to Tallaght Stadium on Saturday evening.

More to follow.

